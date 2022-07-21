Former White Stripes singer is playing the tiny venue in Islington

Jack White will be playing an intimate show at a tiny venue in London.

The singer-songwriter will be performing a concert at Union Chapel in Islington on Friday (22 July).

He had previously been on the bill for Glastonbury this year.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is Jack White playing in London?

The former White Stripes singer is playing at Union Chapel in Islington, north London.

He is playing the intimate show on Friday 22July.

What time does it start?

Union Chapel says the event will begin at 7pm.

There is no details about support acts.

Can you get tickets?

The Jack White concert at the Union Chapel in Islington is completely sold out.

What is the venue’s capacity?

Union Chapel has a capacity of 900.

It is a working church as well as a live entertainment venue.

Built in the late 19th century, it was designed in the Gothic revival style and it is a Grade-I listed building.

Jack White performs on The Park Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

What setlist could he play?

Jack White is set to release his second album of 2022 on Friday.

Entering Heaven Alive follows Fear of the Dawn, which was released on 8 April.

He has a large catalogue of songs to draw from, including from the discographies of the White Stripes, the Raconteurs and the Dead Weather.

Setlist.fm has confirmed the songs played by Jack White at his latest concert - L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, Paris, on Wednesday.

The setlist was as follows:

Kick Out the Jams (MC5 cover)

Taking Me Back

Fear of the Dawn

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (The White Stripes song)

The White Raven

Hi-De-Ho

You Don’t Understand Me (The Raconteurs song)

Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone

Love Is Selfish

Hotel Yorba (The White Stripes song)

Astro (The White Stripes song)

I Cut Like a Buffalo (The Dead Weather song)

That Black Bat Licorice

A Tree on Fire From Within

A Tip From You to Me

All Along the Way

We’re Going to Be Friends (The White Stripes song)

Fell in Love With a Girl (The White Stripes song)

Lazaretto

Ball and Biscuit (The White Stripes song)

Encore

Steady, as She Goes (The Raconteurs song)

Seven Nation Army (The White Stripes song)

Is he playing any other shows in London?

To celebrate the release of Entering Heaven Alive, Jack White will be playing a number of instore acoustic sets in London.

He will be playing a set at East London’s Rough Trade East on Friday afternoon, before playing the show at Union Chapel.

Jack White will then perform three different solo acoustic sets at at Third Man London’s Blue Basement in Carnaby, London, on Saturday (23 July).

What other tour dates does Jack White have?

He is scheduled to play the Fuji Rock Festival in Yuzawa, Japan, on Saturday 30 July.

He will then embark on a tour of the United States.

It will start in Minneapolis on Saturday 13 August and will continue through to Dana Point, California on Saturday 1 October.