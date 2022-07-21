“Someone You Loved” singer to headline Cardiff Castle tonight

Lewis Capaldi is set to play a huge show at Cardiff Castle in just a few hours.

He will be the latest musician to perform at the famous venue.

Capaldi will be joined by Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder.

If you are heading to the venue there is plenty of important information you need to know.

Here is the most essential details:

When is Lewis Capaldi playing Cardiff Castle?

He is playing the venue today (21 July).

It was due to take place at Alexandra Head Bay on Wednesday (20 July) but it was moved to Cardiff Castle.

What time does it start?

Gates will open 6.30pm today.

The curfew for the concert is 10.30pm.

Are there any tickets left?

Ticketmaster’s website says “Tickets are no longer available online, but may be available at the box office.”

What songs is Lewis Capaldi known for?

His most famous songs according to Spotify are:

Someone You Loved

Before You Go

Bruises

Hold Me While You Wait

Forever

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 10: Lewis Capaldi performs on the main stage during day three of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 10, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

What is his potential set list?

Setlist.fm has confirmed the songs Lewis Capaldi played at TRNSMT Festival earlier in July.

It was as follows:

Grace

Forever

Don't Get Me Wrong

One

Hollywood

Hold Me While You Wait

Headspace

Bruises

Maybe

A Thousand Miles (Vanessa Carlton cover)

Happy Birthday to You (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover) (Sang for Capaldi’s tour manager Scott)

Leaving My Love Behind

Fade

Before You Go

Encore

Dancing Queen (ABBA cover)

Someone You Loved

Who is supporting Lewis Capaldi at Cardiff Castle?

Sam Ryder, who represented Britain at Eurovision earlier in 2022, will be the support act.

He came second in the song contest in May.

What songs is Sam Ryder known for?

He is best known for his song “Space Man”.

It was the UK’s entry to Eurovision in 2022.

What are the banned items?

You are asked not to bring a bag bigger than an A4, Wales Online reports.

Other banned items include:

Food and drink

umbrellas

seats and chairs

air horns

selfie sticks

spray can

chinese lanterns

dangerous or hazardous weapons/ items

flags

glass

laser pens

klaxons

What are Lewis Capaldi’s tour dates for 2022?

He will be playing the following shows in the UK this year:

22 July - Latitude Festival - headliner

11 August - Scarborough Open Air Theatre - Scarborough

1 September - The O2 Arena, London

2 September - The O2 Arena, London

Who is Lewis Capaldi?

He is a Scottish singer and songwriter.

His first track Bruises was released on 31 March 2017 and quickly became a hit on Spotify.

It racked up 28 million listens and he became the fastest ever unsigned act to pass 25 million plays on the platform at that time.

His debut album Divinely Unispirted to a Hellish Extend was released in May 2019.

It was the best selling album in the UK in 2019 and 2020.

Among the hit singles spawned by the album were Someone You Loved and Hold Me While You Wait.