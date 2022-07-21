Lewis Capaldi is set to play a huge show at Cardiff Castle in just a few hours.
He will be the latest musician to perform at the famous venue.
Capaldi will be joined by Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder.
If you are heading to the venue there is plenty of important information you need to know.
Here is the most essential details:
When is Lewis Capaldi playing Cardiff Castle?
He is playing the venue today (21 July).
It was due to take place at Alexandra Head Bay on Wednesday (20 July) but it was moved to Cardiff Castle.
What time does it start?
Gates will open 6.30pm today.
The curfew for the concert is 10.30pm.
Are there any tickets left?
Ticketmaster’s website says “Tickets are no longer available online, but may be available at the box office.”
What songs is Lewis Capaldi known for?
His most famous songs according to Spotify are:
- Someone You Loved
- Before You Go
- Bruises
- Hold Me While You Wait
- Forever
What is his potential set list?
Setlist.fm has confirmed the songs Lewis Capaldi played at TRNSMT Festival earlier in July.
It was as follows:
- Grace
- Forever
- Don't Get Me Wrong
- One
- Hollywood
- Hold Me While You Wait
- Headspace
- Bruises
- Maybe
- A Thousand Miles (Vanessa Carlton cover)
- Happy Birthday to You (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover) (Sang for Capaldi’s tour manager Scott)
- Leaving My Love Behind
- Fade
- Before You Go
Encore
- Dancing Queen (ABBA cover)
- Someone You Loved
Who is supporting Lewis Capaldi at Cardiff Castle?
Sam Ryder, who represented Britain at Eurovision earlier in 2022, will be the support act.
He came second in the song contest in May.
What songs is Sam Ryder known for?
He is best known for his song “Space Man”.
It was the UK’s entry to Eurovision in 2022.
What are the banned items?
You are asked not to bring a bag bigger than an A4, Wales Online reports.
Other banned items include:
- Food and drink
- umbrellas
- seats and chairs
- air horns
- selfie sticks
- spray can
- chinese lanterns
- dangerous or hazardous weapons/ items
- flags
- glass
- laser pens
- klaxons
What are Lewis Capaldi’s tour dates for 2022?
He will be playing the following shows in the UK this year:
- 22 July - Latitude Festival - headliner
- 11 August - Scarborough Open Air Theatre - Scarborough
- 1 September - The O2 Arena, London
- 2 September - The O2 Arena, London
Who is Lewis Capaldi?
He is a Scottish singer and songwriter.
His first track Bruises was released on 31 March 2017 and quickly became a hit on Spotify.
It racked up 28 million listens and he became the fastest ever unsigned act to pass 25 million plays on the platform at that time.
His debut album Divinely Unispirted to a Hellish Extend was released in May 2019.
It was the best selling album in the UK in 2019 and 2020.
Among the hit singles spawned by the album were Someone You Loved and Hold Me While You Wait.
Lewis Capaldi released an extended edition of the album in November 201.