Diljit Dosanjh Birmingham concert 2022: tickets for Utilita Arena gig and after party - and full UK tour dates
Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his Born to Shine tour to Birmingham
Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh will continue his UK tour this weekend in the second city.
The singer, actor and producer, will be playing stadium shows in London, Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow this month.
The Born to Shine tour follows previously successful UK tours including 2018’s Confidential Tour and 2019’ Roar Tour - both of which were sold out.
If you are wondering if you can get tickets - or want to know what time the show starts.
Here is all you need to know:
When is Diljit Dosanjh’s show in Birmingham?
He will be playing the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Saturday 20 August.
It is the second date of his Born to Shine UK tour.
What time does the concert start?
Doors will open at 5.30pm at the O2 arena.
The concert itself will begin at 7pm and will end at 11pm.
Where is the Birmingham show and how to get there?
It will take place at the Utilita Arena
The full address is: King Edwards Road, Birmingham B1 2AA
It is extremely accessible and gives visitors the option to travel by car, bus and train.
Can you get tickets for the Birmingham concert?
Tickets start at £45 each for the show at the Utilita Arena.
Ticketmaster is showing “low availability” for tickets and does not display any available on its website.
Is there an After Party?
The Official After Party will take place at The Mill in Birmingham.
The location is: 29 Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham.
It will start at 11pm and run until 4am.
There will be performances from a number of artists - including HARV, AJD, DJ Aza Music, DJ Talv, DJ Gavin and DJ HK.
You need to purchase tickets - and they can be bought from All Events.
What songs could Diljit Dosanjh play?
The setlist for the Born to Shine tour has not been released so far.
According to Spotify, Diljit Dosanjh’s most popular songs are:
- Peaches
- Chauffeur
- Lover
- Lemonade
- Born to Shine
Born to Shine is the name of the tour and the song comes from his 2020 album G.O.A.T.
His most recent show was on 26 July at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California.
He played the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:
- G.O.A.T.
- Ki Banu Duniya Da
- Do You Know
- Jutti Kasoori
- 5 Taara
- Tommy Jeans
- Putt Jatt Da
- Proper Patola
- Patiala Peg
- Umbrella
- Kharku
- Laembadgini
- Lover
- Vibe
- Raat Di Gedi
- Black and White
- Mitran da Junction
- Ikk Kudi (from Udta Punjab)
- Happy Birthday (from Disco Singh)
- Pagg Wala Munda
- Chauffeur
What are the Born to Shine tour dates?
Diljit Dosanjh will play the following shows in UK this month:
- Friday 12 August - O2 Arena, London
- Saturday 20 August - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Friday 26 August - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Sunday 28 August - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Can you take in a Kirpan?
On its website, the Utilita Arena says: “We take the safety and security of all our fans and visitors very seriously, Utilita Arena Birmingham operate a strict screening procedure for all guests entering the arena.
“Fans attending the Diljit Dosanjh concert, will be allowed entry as long as the Kirpan does not exceed the stipulated size of 4 inches, is worn alongside at least one other Article of Faith and concealed underneath clothes. All Sikhs wearing Kirpans are encouraged to declare the Kirpan upon entrance to the Arena and undergo security searches along with all other attendees.
“Any fans that do not adhere to these regulations will be refused entry to the Arena.
Does Diljit Donsanjh have a wife?
According to reports Diljit Donsanjh is married to Sandeep Kaur - who lives in America, with his son.
He doesn’t publicly discuss his personal life.
What is Diljit Donsanjh’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth he is worth $16m.
However there are conflicting reports, with Bio Overview claiming he is worth $20m as of 2022.