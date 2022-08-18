Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his Born to Shine tour to Birmingham

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh will continue his UK tour this weekend in the second city.

The singer, actor and producer, will be playing stadium shows in London, Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow this month.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Born to Shine tour follows previously successful UK tours including 2018’s Confidential Tour and 2019’ Roar Tour - both of which were sold out.

If you are wondering if you can get tickets - or want to know what time the show starts.

Here is all you need to know:

When is Diljit Dosanjh’s show in Birmingham?

He will be playing the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Saturday 20 August.

It is the second date of his Born to Shine UK tour.

What time does the concert start?

Doors will open at 5.30pm at the O2 arena.

The concert itself will begin at 7pm and will end at 11pm.

Where is the Birmingham show and how to get there?

It will take place at the Utilita Arena

The full address is: King Edwards Road, Birmingham B1 2AA

It is extremely accessible and gives visitors the option to travel by car, bus and train.

Can you get tickets for the Birmingham concert?

Tickets start at £45 each for the show at the Utilita Arena.

Ticketmaster is showing “low availability” for tickets and does not display any available on its website.

Is there an After Party?

The Official After Party will take place at The Mill in Birmingham.

The location is: 29 Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham.

It will start at 11pm and run until 4am.

There will be performances from a number of artists - including HARV, AJD, DJ Aza Music, DJ Talv, DJ Gavin and DJ HK.

You need to purchase tickets - and they can be bought from All Events.

What songs could Diljit Dosanjh play?

The setlist for the Born to Shine tour has not been released so far.

According to Spotify, Diljit Dosanjh’s most popular songs are:

Peaches

Chauffeur

Lover

Lemonade

Born to Shine

Born to Shine is the name of the tour and the song comes from his 2020 album G.O.A.T.

His most recent show was on 26 July at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California.

He played the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:

G.O.A.T.

Ki Banu Duniya Da

Do You Know

Jutti Kasoori

5 Taara

Tommy Jeans

Putt Jatt Da

Proper Patola

Patiala Peg

Umbrella

Kharku

Laembadgini

Lover

Vibe

Raat Di Gedi

Black and White

Mitran da Junction

Ikk Kudi (from Udta Punjab)

Happy Birthday (from Disco Singh)

Pagg Wala Munda

Chauffeur

Bollywood actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh performs on stage durig IIFA award of the 18th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Festival at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JEWEL SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

What are the Born to Shine tour dates?

Diljit Dosanjh will play the following shows in UK this month:

Friday 12 August - O2 Arena, London

Saturday 20 August - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday 26 August - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sunday 28 August - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Can you take in a Kirpan?

On its website, the Utilita Arena says: “We take the safety and security of all our fans and visitors very seriously, Utilita Arena Birmingham operate a strict screening procedure for all guests entering the arena.

“Fans attending the Diljit Dosanjh concert, will be allowed entry as long as the Kirpan does not exceed the stipulated size of 4 inches, is worn alongside at least one other Article of Faith and concealed underneath clothes. All Sikhs wearing Kirpans are encouraged to declare the Kirpan upon entrance to the Arena and undergo security searches along with all other attendees.

“Any fans that do not adhere to these regulations will be refused entry to the Arena.

Does Diljit Donsanjh have a wife?

According to reports Diljit Donsanjh is married to Sandeep Kaur - who lives in America, with his son.

He doesn’t publicly discuss his personal life.

What is Diljit Donsanjh’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth he is worth $16m.