The dance group will be playing 66 tour dates across 40 towns and cities in the UK and Ireland

Diversity have announced their upcoming 2023 tour, Supernova.

The UK’s most successful dance group who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 will be back on the road playing 66 tour dates across 40 towns and cities in the UK and Ireland.

Supernova has been choreographed by group leader Ashley Banjo, who was awarded an MBE for his services to dance in October. Since the group’s success, the 34-year-old has been a judge on Dancing on Ice and has hosted BAFTA-nominated show The Greatest Dancer. Whilst his brother Jordan and Perri Kiely host the radio show Kiss Breakfast.

The dance group took the UK by storm with their intricate dance moves and have sold out multiple tours since winning the BGT award. Supernova follows on from their sold out 2022 Connected tour, which has been entertaining fans across the UK with its energetic routines.

So, when do tickets for Diversity’s 2023 tour go on sale? Here’s everything you need to know.

Diversity won Britain’s Got Talent with their dance routines in 2009 (Pic: Getty Images)

Advertisement

When do tickets for Diversity 2023 tour go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale from 10 am on Friday November 18. Diversity shared the announcement in a reel on social media, their caption read: “We’re so excited to announce we will be touring with a brand new show! THE SUPERNOVA TOUR! One of our biggest ever headline tours, taking place throughout 2023 and 2024 💥🙌🏽😩 We can’t wait to create something special for you all!”

Supernova follows Diversity’s sold-out Connected tour in 2022, which entertained fans across the UK with its energetic routines.

How can I get tickets for the Diversity 2023 tour?

Tickets will be available to buy from Ticketmaster, with general sale and VIP packages available.

Advertisement

Are there presale tickets?

The Diversity Social presale tickets will go live on Thursday, November 17 at 10 am and will end on Friday, November 18 at 9 am.

Where are they playing?

Diversity will be touring across the UK and Ireland, performing at 66 shows across 40 venues in total.

Advertisement

Here is the full list of UK tour dates for Diversity’s Supernova tour: