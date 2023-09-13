DnB Allstars Festival will take place in Gunnersbury Park, London

DnB Allstars is set to host its first ever festival and it will take place in one of London's best outdoor venues.

The jam-packed music event will take place in Gunnersbury Park - which will also host Waterworks this weekend. More than 100 artists are set to perform across seven uniquely designed stages.

Announcing the festival, DnB Allstars said: "This monumental event will be one to remember as we unite drum and bass artists and enthusiasts from across the globe." It will take place on Sunday, 17 September.

When and where is DnB Allstars Festival?

It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 17 September at London's Gunnersbury Park. The festival will be held on The Old Cricket Pitch, according to the park's website.

The address for the venue is: Gunnersbury Park, Popes Ln, London W3 8LQ.

What time will the festival start?

The doors will open at 11am and the festival will end around 10pm. DnB Allstars advise festivalgoers to arrive as early as possible to avoid lengthy queues.

Be warned that the last entry is 4.30pm - so make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get into the festival. DnB Allstars operates a no re-entry policy.

What is the lineup?

There will be seven stages of incredible acts including the likes of Sub Focus, Goldie, Culture Shock, Problem Central, Hazard and many more.

You can find the full lineup on DnB Allstars website.

Can you get tickets?