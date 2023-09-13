Waterworks Festival will take place in Gunnersbury Park

Waterworks Festival will return to Gunnersbury Park this weekend.

It promises to be a huge day for dance music fans with acts spread out across multiple stages. The festival celebrates cutting-edge UK based and influenced electronic music with a strong emphasis on supporting emerging talent.

It will once again be held at Gunnersbury Park - with the 2023 edition taking place on Saturday, 16 September. There will be seven stages.

If you are heading to Waterworks, here's all you need to know:

When and where is Waterworks Festival?

The festival will take place at Gunnersbury Park in London on Saturday, 16 September. It will take place on The Old Cricket Pitch at the park.

The full address for the venue is: Gunnersbury Park, Popes Ln, London W3 8LQ.

What time do the doors open?

The gates will open at 12pm on Saturday and fans will be able to enter the festival grounds at that point. The last entry will be at 6pm and the festival closes with the last music ending at 10:30pm.

What is the lineup and stage splits?

The festival acts will perform across seven stages at Waterworks in Gunnersbury Park this weekend. It includes:

Water Tower

Charisse C

Eliza Rose

HAAi

DJ Holographic

Louise Chen

salute

SUCHI

System Olympia

Yung Singh

Orbit

Angel D’lite

Bored Lord

Eris Drew

Heléna Star

Marie Malarie

Ms.G

S.A.S.S: Saoirse, Moxie, Peach, Shanti Celeste.

Cedar

Call Super

Dave Harvey

Dr Banana

Francesco Del Garda

The Ghost

Mother Earth

Palms Trax

Vlada

Pressure

Amaliah

Blawan

Josey Rebelle

Special Request

Team Woibey: Ell Murphy, FAE, Mixtress, ohmydais.

Y U QT

Siren

DRS

Elijah & Skilliam

Flowdan

Jay Carder

Joe Armon-Jones & Maxwell Owin

Lenzman

SHERELLE

DJ SPIT

T Dunn

Tash LC

Hi Hat

Anz

Bakey

Breaka

moktar

Nick León

Pearson Sound

Shannen SP

Softi

Surusinghe

Vigro Deep

Commune

Lukas Wigflex

Marie Montexier

Mor Elian

Paramida

Roza Terenzi

THC

TSUNIMAN

Unai Trotti

Can you get tickets for Waterworks?

The festival is just a few days away, a limited number of tickets remain for the festival in Gunnersbury Park. Final release tickets are on sale and cost £70 + £7 - it includes entry before 4pm.