Waterworks Festival at Gunnersbury Park: date, tickets, lineup, door times and stage times
Waterworks Festival will take place in Gunnersbury Park
Waterworks Festival will return to Gunnersbury Park this weekend.
It promises to be a huge day for dance music fans with acts spread out across multiple stages. The festival celebrates cutting-edge UK based and influenced electronic music with a strong emphasis on supporting emerging talent.
It will once again be held at Gunnersbury Park - with the 2023 edition taking place on Saturday, 16 September. There will be seven stages.
If you are heading to Waterworks, here's all you need to know:
When and where is Waterworks Festival?
The festival will take place at Gunnersbury Park in London on Saturday, 16 September. It will take place on The Old Cricket Pitch at the park.
The full address for the venue is: Gunnersbury Park, Popes Ln, London W3 8LQ.
What time do the doors open?
The gates will open at 12pm on Saturday and fans will be able to enter the festival grounds at that point. The last entry will be at 6pm and the festival closes with the last music ending at 10:30pm.
What is the lineup and stage splits?
The festival acts will perform across seven stages at Waterworks in Gunnersbury Park this weekend. It includes:
Water Tower
- Charisse C
- Eliza Rose
- HAAi
- DJ Holographic
- Louise Chen
- salute
- SUCHI
- System Olympia
- Yung Singh
Orbit
- Angel D’lite
- Bored Lord
- Eris Drew
- Heléna Star
- Marie Malarie
- Ms.G
- S.A.S.S: Saoirse, Moxie, Peach, Shanti Celeste.
Cedar
- Call Super
- Dave Harvey
- Dr Banana
- Francesco Del Garda
- The Ghost
- Mother Earth
- Palms Trax
- Vlada
Pressure
- Amaliah
- Blawan
- Josey Rebelle
- Special Request
- Team Woibey: Ell Murphy, FAE, Mixtress, ohmydais.
- Y U QT
Siren
- DRS
- Elijah & Skilliam
- Flowdan
- Jay Carder
- Joe Armon-Jones & Maxwell Owin
- Lenzman
- SHERELLE
- DJ SPIT
- T Dunn
- Tash LC
Hi Hat
- Anz
- Bakey
- Breaka
- moktar
- Nick León
- Pearson Sound
- Shannen SP
- Softi
- Surusinghe
- Vigro Deep
Commune
- Lukas Wigflex
- Marie Montexier
- Mor Elian
- Paramida
- Roza Terenzi
- THC
- TSUNIMAN
- Unai Trotti
Can you get tickets for Waterworks?
The festival is just a few days away, a limited number of tickets remain for the festival in Gunnersbury Park. Final release tickets are on sale and cost £70 + £7 - it includes entry before 4pm.
Waterworks reminds festivalgoers to make sure you have your tickets downloaded from the RA app / website before arriving. If you have a group ticket you must all enter the festival together.