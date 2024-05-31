Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hotel California singers will be performing in Manchester for five nights as part of their their last ever shows in the UK.

The band, who are famous for their hits including Hotel California, One of These Nights, Life in the Fast Lane and Desperado, formed in 1971 in Los Angeles. Made up of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, they will be bringing their music to the UK one final time, for five nights in Manchester.

Their final tour, named the Long Goodbye Tour began in September 2023, kicking off at Madison Square Garden in New York, before touring North America. Manchester is the only city they’ll be travelling to in the UK. Here’s everything you need to know about the Eagles performance at the Co-op Live, if you can still get get tickets and the set list.

When are the Eagles performing?

The Eagles will be performing for five nights in Manchester as part of their UK residency for their Long Goodbye Tour. Here are the dates they will be performing in Co-op Live:

Friday, May 31, Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

Saturday, June 1, Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

Tuesday, June 4, Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

Friday, June 7, Manchester, UK, Co-Op Live

Saturday, June 8, Manchester, UK, Co-Op Live

What are the stage times for Eagles?

Doors for the Co-op Live will open at 6pm, however the exact time the Eagles will take to the stage has yet to be confirmed. Previous shows at the Co-op Live, which is only newly opened, saw support acts take to the stage between 7pm and 8pm, with the main act going on around 8.30pm or 9pm. The venue does have a curfew for 11pm, so it’s expected the show will end around that time.

What is the set list for Eagles?

The Eagles are best known for some of the most iconic rock and roll songs, with fans hoping to hear them perform them one last time. Their Long Goodbye Tour began in New York’s Madison Square Garden in September 2023, with fans treated to renditions of: Life in the Fast Lane, Tequila Sunrise, Witchy Woman, Take it Easy, and their classic Hotel California.

The set list for their Manchester residency has not been confirmed, but basing it off their show at the Spectrum Centre in America which took place earlier this year, it’s expected to include:

Seven Bridges Road

Take it Easy

One of These Nights

Lyin' Eyes

Take It to the Limit

Witchy Woman

Peaceful Easy Feeling

Tequila Sunrise

Life in the Fast Lane

In the City

I Can't Tell You Why

New Kid in Town

Life's Been Good

Already Gone

The Boys of Summer

Funk #49

Can you still get tickets for Eagles?

Yes, the event is not sold out yet, but there are a limited number of tickets left on Ticketmaster, with the best availability to get your hands on pair on June 7 and June 8. Ticket prices start from £75.95, with seats closer to the stage going up to £199.95 and Platinum tickets at £234.40.