Chase and Status will play their only London show at Electric City

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A music festival is coming to Gunnersbury Park this weekend.

Electric City is taking place in London for the first time ever on Sunday (21 August).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will see such acts as Chase and Status, Andy C and more perform sets.

If you are thinking of going - or already have tickets.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is Electric City Festival?

It will take place in Gunnersbury Park in London on Sunday (21 August).

Where is Gunnersbury Park?

Gunnersbury Park is a park in the London Borough of Hounslow between Acton, Brentford, Chiswick and Ealing, West London, England.

The full address is: Gunnersbury Park, Popes Ln, London W3 8LQ

What time does it start and end?

The gates will open for Electric City Festival at 11am on Sunday.

It is scheduled to end at 10pm.

Fans crowd surf as Chase & Status perform. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

What is the line-up?

Electric City has confirmed the artists who will perform at the festival.

It is as follows:

Chase and Status (only London show of 2022)

Andy C & Tony Piper

Sub Focus B2B (back-to-back) Wilkinson

Dimension

Kings of the Rollers + INJA

Friction & Lingusitics

Turno B2B (back-to-back) Hedex & Skywalker

Alcemist B2B (back-to-back) Vibe Chemistry

Plus special guest: Netsky.

What are the set times for Electric City?

The festival has not announced the set times for the event yet.

Can you get tickets?

Tickets are still available for Electric City Festival in 2022.

Ticketmaster is selling them - and they start at £64 each for general admission.

VIP packages are available for £87.20.

A max of 6 tickets per person and per household applies.

When is last entry?

Last entry for Electric City Festival on Sunday is 7pm.

The festival operates a no re-entry policy.

How old do you have to be to attend Electric City?

The festival in Gunnersbury Park is an 18 and over event.

You need to be 18-year-old + to attend and you will need to present ID when you arrive.

ID will also be needed to purchase alcohol at the festival.

How many stages and is there a map?

Electric City Festival has said that there is “one epic sound system” at the event.

There will also be four bars and six “delicious street food vendours”.

A map of the festival grounds has been released and you can see it in the tweet below.

How to get to Gunnersbury Park?

There is no general public parking for the festival.

Road closures will also be in place on Sunday in the area around the park.

You can get to Gunnersbury Park by Tube - with the nearest stations being Acton Town Tube Station and South Ealing Tube Station

You can also catch the E3 bus travelling towards Acton Town which will drop you outside the Popes Lane entrance.

If you are arriving by train, the nearest station is Kew Bridge Rail Station.

Did Electric City change venues?

It was due to take place at Clapham Common but moved to Gunnersbury Park.