Electric City Festival at Gunnersbury Park: line-up, tickets, set times, last entry, location
Chase and Status will play their only London show at Electric City
A music festival is coming to Gunnersbury Park this weekend.
Electric City is taking place in London for the first time ever on Sunday (21 August).
It will see such acts as Chase and Status, Andy C and more perform sets.
Most Popular
If you are thinking of going - or already have tickets.
Here is all you need to know:
When and where is Electric City Festival?
It will take place in Gunnersbury Park in London on Sunday (21 August).
Where is Gunnersbury Park?
Gunnersbury Park is a park in the London Borough of Hounslow between Acton, Brentford, Chiswick and Ealing, West London, England.
The full address is: Gunnersbury Park, Popes Ln, London W3 8LQ
What time does it start and end?
The gates will open for Electric City Festival at 11am on Sunday.
It is scheduled to end at 10pm.
What is the line-up?
Electric City has confirmed the artists who will perform at the festival.
It is as follows:
- Chase and Status (only London show of 2022)
- Andy C & Tony Piper
- Sub Focus B2B (back-to-back) Wilkinson
- Dimension
- Kings of the Rollers + INJA
- Friction & Lingusitics
- Turno B2B (back-to-back) Hedex & Skywalker
- Alcemist B2B (back-to-back) Vibe Chemistry
Plus special guest: Netsky.
What are the set times for Electric City?
The festival has not announced the set times for the event yet.
Can you get tickets?
Tickets are still available for Electric City Festival in 2022.
Ticketmaster is selling them - and they start at £64 each for general admission.
VIP packages are available for £87.20.
A max of 6 tickets per person and per household applies.
When is last entry?
Last entry for Electric City Festival on Sunday is 7pm.
The festival operates a no re-entry policy.
How old do you have to be to attend Electric City?
The festival in Gunnersbury Park is an 18 and over event.
You need to be 18-year-old + to attend and you will need to present ID when you arrive.
ID will also be needed to purchase alcohol at the festival.
How many stages and is there a map?
Electric City Festival has said that there is “one epic sound system” at the event.
There will also be four bars and six “delicious street food vendours”.
A map of the festival grounds has been released and you can see it in the tweet below.
How to get to Gunnersbury Park?
There is no general public parking for the festival.
Road closures will also be in place on Sunday in the area around the park.
You can get to Gunnersbury Park by Tube - with the nearest stations being Acton Town Tube Station and South Ealing Tube Station
You can also catch the E3 bus travelling towards Acton Town which will drop you outside the Popes Lane entrance.
If you are arriving by train, the nearest station is Kew Bridge Rail Station.
Did Electric City change venues?
It was due to take place at Clapham Common but moved to Gunnersbury Park.
If you had a ticket for the previous venue, they are also valid for Sunday (21 August).