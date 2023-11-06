Fightstar will play OVO Wembley Arena for one night only

Fightstar have announced a one night reunion show - as Charlie Simpson's post-Busted band celebrate 20th anniversary.

The rockers will be playing their "biggest ever" gig at the OVO Wembley Arena in London next year. The band will be joined by two special guests for the concert.

Charlie Simpson famously left Busted - causing the band to break-up - to focus on Fightstar in 2005. The heavy group's first album Grand Unification was released in 2006.

Fightstar went on hiatus in 2015 after the release of their fourth album - Behind The Devil's Back. The hiatus came after Simpson reunited with his Busted band mates.

It will be a busy 2024 for Charlie Simpson, who will play summer outdoor concerts with Busted - as well as the reunion show with Fightstar. Here's all you need to know:

When and where is Fightstar's reunion show?

The band have announced a one night only gig at the OVO Wembley Arena in London on Friday, 22 March 2024. It is the only show the band have announced so far.

Fightstar are reuniting for a one night show. Picture: Jo Hale/Getty Images

It is Fightstar's first gig since the Behind The Devil's Back tour in October 2015. The show in London will also be their biggest concert ever.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the show at the OVO Wembley Arena will go on general sale at 9am on Friday, 10 November. But fans will have a chance to get their hands on tickets early with a pre-sale.

The tickets will be available from all major outlets.

How to access the pre-sale?

A 48-hour pre-sale will take place from 9am on Wednesday, 8 November. To have a chance to get tickets early by signing up via Fightstar's website.

Who are the support acts?

Fightstar will be joined by Scottish rockers Twin Atlantic will be the main support act for the concert at Wembley Arena in March 2024. First formed in 2007, the rockers have since released six albums.