The Radio X host shared that he was ‘very much looking forward’ to the band’s new album

The Foo Fighters could be releasing a new album in March, after Radio X DJ Chris Moyles accidently let it slip during his breakfast show on 7 February.

Moyles, who had just played the Foo Fighter song Walk, from their 2011 album Wasting Light, revealed that the band had “a new album coming out in March,” which he was “very much looking forward to”. Whether his statement was inaccurate or by accident, Foo Fighters fans have been quickly speculating what the new album could be.

March marks the one year anniversary of Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death. The 50-year-old passed away at the Four Seasons Casa Medina Hotel whilst the band were touring in Colombia. In a statement on Twitter, the band wrote that: “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

So, what did Chris Moyles say and could the Foo Fighters be releasing a new album? Here’s everything you need to know.

What did Chris Moyles say?

Chris Moyles, who hosts Radio X, either incorrectly or accidently let slip that the Foo Fighters are releasing a new album on his breakfast show on 7 February. After playing their song Walk, which is from their 2011 album Wasting Light, Moyles said: “I love that song so much – Foo Fighters, and Walk. They’ve got a new album coming out in March, Foo Fighters… which I’m very much looking forward to.”

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)

The radio DJ did not give anymore details about the supposed album, turning his attention to Harry Styles, but his comments were picked up by a Foo Fighters fan page based in the UK, who shared the recording on Twitter.

Are the Foo Fighters releasing a new album?

The Foo Fighters have not revealed whether or not they are releasing a new album in March, but it could be possible. March will mark the one-year anniversary of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death. The 50-year-old passed away in Bogota, Colombia, whilst the band were on tour, with his death having had a profound impact on the group.

It’s possible that in honour of his anniversary Foo Fighters could release an album with material they were working on featuring Hawkins prior to his death. Or the new album could include live recordings from the two tribute shows, one at London’s Wembley Stadium and one at LA’s Kia Forum, that honoured his musical legacy. Artists who also performed included Wolfgang Van Halen, Rush and Soundgarden.

The band has not shared any news about a possible album release on social media, their latest post on Twitter is announcing they will be performing at the Sea Hear Now Festival in New Jersey.

What was Taylor Hawkins’ cause of death?

Hawkins was best known as being the Foo Fighters drummer, he started playing with the band since 1999 and features on eight of their studio albums. His death was announced by the band on 25 March 2022, during a festival tour of South America.

Taylor Hawkins passed away whilst on tour in Colombia in March 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

Hawkins was declared dead at his hotel Four Seasons Casa Medina Hotel, in Bogota, Colombia. Officials have since said the drummer had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death, including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids.