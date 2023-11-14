Greta Van Fleet will be joined by a support act for OVO Arena Wembley show

Greta Van Fleet have confirmed the support acts for their Starcatcher world tour. Venues have confirmed door times for the UK and Ireland leg this month.

The hard rockers are hitting the road following the release of their third album of the same name. It will see them play shows in London, Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester over the coming week.

Greta Van Fleet will start with a show at the OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday, November 14. The venue has confirmed when the doors will open and what time fans can start arriving.

But who will open the shows in the UK and Ireland? Here's all you need to know:

Who are support acts for Starcatcher world tour?

Greta Van Fleet will be joined by a range of acts throughout the Starcatcher tour. The opening act will differ depending on the leg of the tour fans have tickets for.

The band will be joined by the following at various points:

Kaleo - US tour (July 24 - August 12)

Surf Curse - US tour (September 3 - September 23)

Mt. Joy - EU/ UK tour (November 6 - November 20)

Black Honey - EU tour (November 26 - December 6)

Who is opener for London show?

Greta Van Fleet will be joined by Mt Joy for all of the concerts in the UK and Ireland. The band will open for the first half of the European tour - before being replaced by Black Honey after the final UK show.

Who are Mt. Joy?

A five-piece indie rock based in Los Angeles, Mt. Joy will play all of the shows in the UK and Ireland this month. Originally forming in Philadelphia, the group made their debut in 2016 and have released three albums so far.