Greta Van Fleet tour: door times and when London OVO Arena Wembley show starts
Greta Van Fleet will play a show at OVO Arena Wembley in London on Tuesday
Greta Van Fleet's world tour will arrive in the UK tonight. The support act for the upcoming shows have been confirmed.
The Starcatcher tour will see the hard rock band play shows in London, Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow. Greta Van Fleet will come to some of the most iconic venues on the British Isles.
It comes as fellow rockers Tool announced arena shows for next year.
Fans will be preparing to head to OVO Arena Wembley for the first gig on the tour tonight. But you might be wondering about the timings.
Here's all you need to know:
When do doors open for Greta Van Fleet show?
The Starcatcher tour's UK and Ireland leg kicks-off in London on Tuesday, November 14. The concert will be held at OVO Arena Wembley - which is next to Wembley Stadium.
Doors will open at 6pm for standing tickets, the venue has confirmed. If you have a seated tickets, the doors will open at 6.10pm.
When does the concert start?
Fans are advised that Greta Van Fleet's will start at around 7.30pm, according to other venues on the tour. Wembley Arena has not given a start time for the gig.
A support act are due to perform before Greta Van Fleet take to the stage later in the evening.