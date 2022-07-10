K-pop fans will once again be descending on OVO Arena Wembley for the first HallyuPopFest in London

HallyuPopFest is gearing up for a second day with KAI set to be the headline act in London.

It is the first time that the festival has been held in London.

The festival has been held in Asia and other parts of the globe, but until 2022 it hadn’t yet arrived in the UK.

It will take place at the OVO Arena in Wembley, next to Wembley Stadium.

There will be plenty of music for K-Pop fans to enjoy today (9 July) and tomorrow (10 July).

Here’s all you need to know:

What is HallyuPopFest?

It is one of the largest music festivals in Korea.

Since launching it has been a runaway success in South East Asia.

An expansive and diverse highlight reel of Korean music and lifestyle will be on display at the animated K-Pop extravaganza.

Where and when is HallyuPopFest?

The festival takes place on Saturday (9 July) and Sunday (10 July).

What time does it start?

Doors for the festival will 4.15pm each day, OVO Arena has said.

The Evening Concert is expected to run for around 3 hours with Headlining artistes performing sets lasting at least 30 minutes each.

Who is on the lineup for Saturday?

CHEN and KAI from the group EXO are the headliners on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The rest of the lineup for Saturday is as follows:

- CHEN

- Astro

- Everglow

- Hwasa

- Oneus

- P1harmony

- Sam Kim

Who is performing on Sunday?

The acts on Sunday are as follows:

- KAI

- SF9

- Cravity

- Kep1er

- CIX

- Weeekly

- Paul Kim

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are no longer available for HallyuPopFest as it has sold out.

Both Saturday and Sunday have sold out.

There was a 20 per cent discount available for NHS staff and students.

What does the VIP Standing include?

One of the ticket packages available was VIP standing.

It included:

- Red Carpet VIP Pen

- Golden Circle Standing Evening Concert Tickets

- Priority Entry

- Exclusive HallyuPass Lanyard

- Hi-Wave Meet & Greet*

VIP Seating Includes:

- Best Seats in the House Evening Concert Tickets

- Priority Entry

- Exclusive HallyuPass Lanyard

- Hi-Wave Meet & Greet - Ballot System

Travel warning

OVO Arena warns on its website that there are NO Jubilee or Metropolitan line services through Wembley Park station this weekend.

This does not affect the Bakerloo line and London Overground services to/from Wembley Central which are still operating as normal.

It is recomended that you check before you travel and plan your journey ahead using TFL’s travel tools.

What is the showcase?

All HallyuPopFest London 2022 ticket holders are allowed FREE entry to the Showcase, which features up-and-coming idol rookies and indie artistes.

There will be 2 K-pop acts doing the Showcase per day. Showcase artistes each have, no less than, 40 minutes set during the Showcase.

They will also make their appearance and perform a ~15 minutes set during the Evening Concert.

What is HallyuTown?

HallyuTown is a marketplace open to the public. It hosts a variety of Korean-centric booths with activities promoting Food, Beauty and Lifestyle.