OVO Wembley Arena will host the Dreamworld: Greatest Hits tour this weekend

Music fans will be flocking to London to watch Pet Shop Boys latest show.

The iconic duo are starting their UK leg of the Dreamworld: Greatest Hits tour at the Ovo Wembley Arena on Saturday (17 June). It will be followed by shows at other huge arenas across the nation in the coming weeks.

But how long will Pet Shop Boys perform for?

Here’s all you need to know:

How long is a Pet Shop Boys concert?

The duo have been performing shows across Europe ahead of the start of the UK tour. It gives a fan a taste of what to expect when the concerts roll into town in London, Leeds, Liverpool, Aberdeen and Brighton this month.

Pet Shop Boys most recent concert was in Paris, France on 15 June and they were on stage for 1 hour 55 minutes. The set lasted from 8.50pm until 10.45pm.

The duo performed at Primavera Sound festivals in Madrid, Barcelona and Porto - and the sets were slightly shorter at 1 hour 35 minutes.

What time does the concert start and end?