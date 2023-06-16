Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Tour will come to OVO Wembley Arena on 17 June

Pet Shop Boys will bring their greatest hits show to London this weekend.

The iconic duo are on the road with their Dreamworld tour and will arrive in the UK after a run of gigs in Europe. It will see them play venues such as the OVO Wembley Arena in the capital.

Pet Shop Boys announced earlier in 2023 that they are working on their fifteenth studio album - a name and a date has not been revealed yet. But the duo put out an EP called Lost in April.

They were also the headline act for Hogmanay in Edinburgh on New Year's Eve 2022. The show at Wembley Arena will be their first UK performance of the year.

Here's all you need to know:

When and where is Pet Shop Boys show in London?

The duo will play a one night only show at the OVO Wembley Arena in Wembley, London. The venue is next door to the stadium of the same name and can be reached from multiple tube stations.

Pet Shop Boys' gig in London will take place on Saturday, 17 June.

Can you still get tickets?

Ticketmaster warns that there is "limited availability" for the Pet Shop Boys show at Wembley Arena on 17 June. The ticketing web page confirms that there are no tickets available 24 hours out from the concert.

There are similar warnings for the concerts in Liverpool, Leeds and Brighton later in the tour.

What is the potential setlist?

Pet Shop Boys have brought the Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits tour to venues across continental Europe in recent weeks. It gives fans heading to Wembley Arena this weekend a hint of what to expect.

The duo performed the following songs at the most recent show at L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, Paris, France on Thursday (15 June), according to Setlist.fm:

Paris setlist - 15 June

Suburbia

Can You Forgive Her?

Opportunities (Let's Make Lots of Money)

Where the Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You)

Rent

I Don't Know What You Want but I Can't Give It Any More

So Hard

Left to My Own Devices

Single-Bilingual / Se a vida é (That's the Way Life Is)

Domino Dancing

Monkey Business

New York City Boy

You Only Tell Me You Love Me When You're Drunk

Jealousy

Love Comes Quickly

Paninaro

You Were Always on My Mind(Gwen McCrae cover)

Dreamland

Heart

What Have I Done to Deserve This?(Duet Neil Tennant & Claire Uchima)

It's Alright(Sterling Void cover)

Vocal

Go West(Village People cover)

It's a Sin

Encore

West End Girls

Being Boring

How long wlll Pet Shop Boys concerts be?

The duo performed a 26 song long set during their most recent show in Paris on 15 June. The set lasted for just shy of two hours and the band took to the stage at 8.50pm local time.

The length of the UK tour dates will be confirmed after the first performance at London this weekend.

What are the rest of the UK tour dates?

Pet Shop Boys will not only be performing in London and will play arenas across the UK and Ireland in the coming weeks. The dates are as follows:

17 June - OVO Wembley Arena, Wembley

19 June - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

21 June - P&J Live, Aberdeen, Scotland

23 June - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

24 June - First Direct Arena, Leeds

26 June - The Brighton Centre, Brighton

Who are the support acts for Pet Shop Boys?