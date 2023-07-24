Teddy Swims next UK show will be at the O2 Academy in Oxford

Teddy Swims huge UK tour is coming to an end and Oxford will be his penultimate stop.

The US pop singer will be playing a show at The O2 Academy on Monday (24 July). It will then be followed 24 hours later by a gig in Brighton.

But how long are his shows and what are the timings? Here's all you need to know:

How long are Teddy Swims concerts?

The US singer has been on tour in the UK throughout July. It has included stops in major cities as well as appearances at festivals such as TRNSMT in Glasgow and Latitude Festival over the weekend.

Teddy Swims

During his performance at Latitude Festival, Teddy Swims performed a set featuring 11 songs - festival performances are usually shorter than headline concerts.

For his concert in Newcastle, the show lasted from 7pm until 11pm - with support acts performing prior to Teddy Swims.

What time will O2 Academy Oxford show start and end?

The concert will start at 7pm, according to the venue's website. Azure Ryder will be the support act and will take to the stage before Teddy Swims.