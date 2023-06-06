You can watch performances from Calvin Harris, Anne Marie and more from the comfort of your own home

Widely regarded as the 'biggest party in the UK', Capital's Summertime Ball kicks off this weekend which sees 80,000 fans descend into the capital to bask in the glory of some of the world's biggest musicians. If you're not part of the audience at a sold-out Wembley Stadium, you'll be relieved to know that you can still watch all the performances from the comfort of your own home.

Organisers have already confirmed a groundbreaking line-up which includes major stars like Calvin Harris and Anne Marie. While the show will go on without the much-loved Lewis Capaldi, who announced he was to pull out of a number of commitments before Glastonbury 2024 to "rest and recover".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Capital Summertime Ball 2023; including the time coverage starts and how to watch highlights of the entertainment extravaganza.

When and where is the Capital Summertime Ball?

Capital Summertime Ball kicks off on Sunday, 11 June - Credit: Getty

This year's Capital Summertime Ball will remain at London's iconic venue Wembley Stadium when it gets underway this weekend. It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 11 June.

How to watch and listen to the Capital Summertime Ball 2023

If you are not one of the lucky 80,000 to be in attendance this weekend, there are ways for you to catch all the must-see moments at the Capital Summertime Ball.

To watch the show live as it happens, you can tune into the Global Player. Hosts Roman Kemp, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will also guide you through all the behind-the-scenes with exclusive interviews and coverage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has not been selected for live broadcast television coverage, but the best bits will be available to tune into on ITV1 on 17 June from 7pm to 8.30pm. The highlights show will also be available to watch on-demand and on the go through streaming service ITVX.

For radio listeners and people travelling in their cars on the day of the Summertime Ball, Capital will broadcast live from Wembley Stadium on the day. Coverage starts at 9am until 10pm and is available across the UK on FM, DAB digital radio, on Global Player and through iOs and Android devices.

Are there any tickets left for Capital Summertime Ball 2023?