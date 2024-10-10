Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Ponti’s musical career began when he played guitar for the band Rest in the 1970s, the lead singer at the time was a then-unknown Jon Bon Jovi.

According to a memorial from Thompson Memorial Home, “Jack had a rare ability to make people feel seen and valued, whether in the music studio or at home. His generosity extended beyond his family, as he was always ready to offer advice, lend a hand, or simply bring laughter to those around him. His warmth and wisdom will continue to resonate through the countless lives he touched, long after the music fades.”

Jack Ponti’s name at birth was Giacomo Pontoriero in Newark and he was born in 1958. Ultimate Classic Rock reported that after meeting Jon Bon Jovi in the band Rest, “Ponti stayed in touch with his old Rest bandmate, co-writing the song "Shot Through the Heart" from Bon Jovi's self-titled debut album in 1984. For the next decade, Ponti helped write songs for Alice Cooper, Keel, Nelson, Kane Roberts, Trixter and others.

“In addition to co-writing songs for Babylon A.D. and Bonfire during this same period, Ponti produced albums for Louisiana rock band Baton Rouge, Canadian metal band Kittie, Los Angeles meta group Otep and German metal singer Doro Pesch.”

Although he stepped back and retired from the music business in 1991, Jack Ponti did return five years later to manage R&B singer India Arie. Many fans and former colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Ponti.

Gino Hawkins took to Instagram and said: “Rest in love Jack Ponti. A great friend and mentor. You will be missed bro! Love you!”

Artist manager Sher Back took to Facebook and said: “By now our world of music has heard of Jack Ponti’s passing. I met him when he was 12, 13 years old at my cousin Sean Flannery’s birthday party in Toms River, N.J. I was probably 14.”

Sher went on to say that “We had a big falling out 10 years ago. It really hurt me because I was one of the kids in our circle who stuck up to those who bullied about his weight as a child. He would tell people I was his first crush. But then he turned on me, and I retaliated.”

She also said: “I’m sad he’s gone. I’m sad at the way he left this world, cancer sucks. I’m sad for his sister Nikki, his daughter Neva and his many friends and family members who knew the real Jack and still loved him. I can only hope that when I leave this plane I’m still loved in spite of my shortcomings.”

Ricky Tish, known as Shorty Long also paid tribute to Jack on Facebook and said: “This one is tough. I’ve known him for 30 years. He was probably the most brilliant guy I’ve ever met. A mentor and a huge influence on my life. I really have no words.”

The Thompson Memorial Home also read: “He is remembered by his wife, Tatyana, his daughter, Neva, his cherished granddaughter, Jordyn, and his sister Nikki. He is predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Dorothy Pontoriero, and his many beloved dogs.” According to the obituary, Jack will be buried tomorrow (Friday October 11).

Although a facebook tribute alluded to Jack Ponti having cancer, at the time of writing, Jack Ponti’s cause of death has not been revealed.