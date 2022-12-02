Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have capped prices for the tour at £30

Jacqui Abbott has been forced to pull out of performing gigs this weekend on doctors’ advice.

Paul Heaton has said he will “sorely miss” his bandmate, who has withdrawn from gigs in Yorkshire, the north east and Scotland. The pair, who were members of the Beautiful South, scored their first number one album as a duo with Manchester Calling in March 2020.

The duo are on tour in support of their fifth album N.K-Pop which was released earlier in 2022. Heaton and Abbott were praised after announcing that prices for the tour would be capped at £30.

But will the concerts stil go ahead after Abbott was forced to withdraw? Here is all you need to know:

Why has Jacqui Abbott pulled out of concerts?

A statement shared on Heaton’s Twitter said: “We’re really sorry to say that following doctors medical advice Jacqui will sadly be unable to perform at the Bridlington, Glasgow and Stockton shows this weekend. We look forward to Jacqui re-joining the tour soon and we will keep you up to date with her progress.

“In the meantime, Paul and the band look forward to putting on a great show for you all tonight and at all the shows this weekend! If you would prefer not to attend the Bridlington, Glasgow and Stockton shows you will be able to claim a refund from your point of purchase before the show takes place.”

The shows will still go ahead, Heaton has confirmed. He added: “For those who choose to retain their tickets for the next three shows, I promise you that myself and the boys will put on a show to remember. We’ll sorely miss Jacqui but our intent is to make those who refund their tickets bitterly regret that decision. Thanks for your support.”

Which dates has Jacqui Abbott pulled out of?

Abbott has pulled out of the shows in Bridlington, Glasgow and Stockton-on-Tees. The shows will still go ahead with just Paul Heaton performing solo sets.

The dates affected are as follows:

1 December - Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

2 December - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

3 December - Globe Theatre, Stockton-on-Tees

It is anticipated that Abbott will be back for the concert at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Tuesday (6 December). The tour will continue through to 17 December before restarting in the New Year.

Plenty would like to see Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott on the bill (Getty Images)

Have prices been capped for the tour?

Heaton and Abbott announced that for the winter UK tour prices for tickets would be capped at £30 each. Appearing on BBC Breakfast on 7 October, Heaton told the hosts that he is “very much against greed” and highlighted the need to keep prices affordable for fans during the current cost of living crisis.

The ex-Housemartins and Beatiful South singer explained: “It is really important, through the coming months and possibly years, that we tell the fans that, you know, we are getting paid enough and we want to keep it low for you. I’m very much against greed in the industry because I feel as though there is quite a lot, and we are trying to just battle and say ‘look we’ll do it as low as we can’ and set a bit of an example.”

Fans rushed online to praise Heaton and Abbott’s anti-greed stance on ticket prices on social media. Responding to Paul’s comments, one person on Twitter wrote: “Paul & Jacqui are to be fully commended.” Another person added: “ Love this….well done Paul Heaton and Jacqui for doing this. Makes it more affordable for everyone and not just the rich.”

A fan wrote “Two of the best humans”, while the pair were also praised as “legends” and “truly inspirational”. One person went ever further in praise, writing: “What a man. Brilliant. Understands people are struggling and he’s making enough why can’t others think like that.”