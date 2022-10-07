The music duo have been labelled “legends” and “inspirational” for their stance against “greed” in the music industry.

Music fans have heaped praise on Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott after they announced that ticket prices for their upcoming arena tour would be capped at £30.

The music duo will be hitting the road in November and December but want to keep prices affordable for fans. It is a stance that has proved popular with the pair being labelled “legends” and “truly inspirational”.

Heaton and Abbott were guests on the sofa for BBC Breakfast on Friday (7 October) to promote their fifth joint album N.K-Pop following its release. Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt asked them about their stance on ticket prices during the TV appearance.

Paul told the BBC hosts that he is “very much against greed” and highlighted the need to keep prices affordable for fans during the current cost of living crisis.

The ex-Housemartins and Beatiful South singer explained: “It is really important, through the coming months and possibly years, that we tell the fans that, you know, we are getting paid enough and we want to keep it low for you. I’m very much against greed in the industry because I feel as though there is quite a lot, and we are trying to just battle and say ‘look we’ll do it as low as we can’ and set a bit of an example.”

Fans rushed online to praise Heaton and Abbott’s anti-greed stance on ticket prices on social media. Responding to Paul’s comments, one person on Twitter wrote: “Paul & Jacqui are to be fully commended.”

Another person added: “ Love this….well done Paul Heaton and Jacqui for doing this. Makes it more affordable for everyone and not just the rich.”

A fan wrote “Two of the best humans”, while the pair were also praised as “legends” and “truly inspirational”. One person went ever further in praise, writing: “What a man. Brilliant. Understands people are struggling and he’s making enough why can’t others think like that.”

Comparing the ticket prices for the Heaton and Abbott tour to other concerts, a user said: “£35.50 for a Manchester ticket. That’s the only price, wherever you sit. The top price ticket for Depeche Mode at Twickenham is £365. However you try to dress it up, that is pure greed.”

What are the tour dates and how to get tickets for the 2022 tour

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will be touring the country in November and December. Ticket prices are being capped to £30 plus booking fees for all of the concerts.

The tour dates are as follows:

Saturday 26 November - Swansea Arena, Swansea

Sunday 27 November - Venue Cymru - The Arena, Llandudno

Monday 28 November - Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool

Thursday 1 December - Bridlington Spa Centre, Bridlington

Friday 2 December - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Saturday 3 December - Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees

Monday 5 December - Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

Tuesday 6 December - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Thursday 8 December - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Friday 9 December - Utilita Arena Sheffield, Sheffield

Saturday 10 December - AO Arena, Manchester

Saturday 17 December - The O2, London

Friday 17 February 2023 - 3Arena, Dublin

Saturday 18 February 2023 - Leisureland, Galway

Tuesday 21 February 2023 - Millennium Forum, Derry

Wednesday 22 February 2023 - The SSE Arena, Belfast

Friday 24 February 2023 - Gleneagle INEC Arena, Co. Kerry

The cap on prices, in a bid to fight greed in the music industry, is in place for the tour. Tickets for the Heaton and Abbott show at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Tuesday 6 December, for example, cost £35.75 each for standing or seated, a price which includes booking fees.