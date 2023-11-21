Jason Donovan tour: full list of Doin' Fine 25 UK venues, dates, tickets and pre-sale?
Jason Donovan has announced the Doin' Fine 25 tour
Jason Donovan will be returning to the UK to celebrate his career with a huge tour. It comes following his return to Neighbours for its finale last year.
The 1980s heartthrob has announced his Doin' Fine 25 tour, but fans are in for a bit of a wait as the shows will not take place until 2025. Donovan has confirmed however that the shows will take fans on a journey through 35 years of hits on stage and screen accompanied by his live band.
The tour is named for his Doin' Fine shows from 1990. It will see Donovan play concerts at venues across the whole of the UK in February and March 2025.
Announcing the tour, Jason said: "My musical journey has been an incredible ride, and I can't wait to celebrate it by performing the songs that have been such an important part of my life and career. It's going to be a fantastic show, and I look forward to sharing these unforgettable moments with the audience."
Here's all you need to know:
What are Jason Donovan's UK tour dates?
Fans might have to wait until 2025 to see the former Neighbours heartthrob live in action - but it promises to be worth the wait. He will be playing dozens of dates from Cornwall all the way up to Edinburgh with stops across England and Wales along the way.
The dates are as follows:
February 2025
- Feb 14 - Cardiff New Theatre
- Feb 15 - Cheltenham Town Hall
- Feb 16 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
- Feb 18 - Torquay Princess Theatre
- Feb 20 - Truro Hall For Cornwall
- Feb 21 - Poole The Lighthouse
- Feb 22 - Portsmouth Guildhall
- Feb 25 - Aylesbury Waterside
- Feb 28 - Guildford G Live
March 2025
- March 1 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- March 3 - London Palladium
- March 4 - Worthing Assembly Hall
- March 5 - Basingstoke Anvil
- March 7 - Bradford St George’s Hall
- March 8 - York Barbican
- March 9 - Salford The Lowry
- March 10 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- March 12 - Norwich Theatre Royal
- March 13 - Wrexham William Aston Hall
- March 15 - Gateshead The Glasshouse ICM
- March 17 - Edinburgh Usher Hall
- March 18 - Darlington Hippodrome
- March 20 - Buxton Opera House
- March 21 - Hull City Hall
- March 22 - Liverpool Philharmonic
- March 24 - Bury St Edmunds The Apex
- March 25 - Bury St Edmunds The Apex
- March 26 - King’s Lynn Corn Exchange
- March 28 - Canterbury Marlowe Theatre
- March 29 - Reading Hexagon
When do tickets go on sale?
The general sale for the Doin' Fine 25 tour will begin on Friday, November 24. Tickets will begin at 10am and will be available from Jason Donovan's website.
Is there a pre-sale?
An exclusive fan pre-sale will run from Monday, November 20 until Friday, November 24. No code needed unless you're going to Norwich where you will need to use the code DONOFAN and Canterbury tickets will go on sale in 2024.