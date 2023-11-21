Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jason Donovan will be returning to the UK to celebrate his career with a huge tour. It comes following his return to Neighbours for its finale last year.

The 1980s heartthrob has announced his Doin' Fine 25 tour, but fans are in for a bit of a wait as the shows will not take place until 2025. Donovan has confirmed however that the shows will take fans on a journey through 35 years of hits on stage and screen accompanied by his live band.

The tour is named for his Doin' Fine shows from 1990. It will see Donovan play concerts at venues across the whole of the UK in February and March 2025.

Announcing the tour, Jason said: "My musical journey has been an incredible ride, and I can't wait to celebrate it by performing the songs that have been such an important part of my life and career. It's going to be a fantastic show, and I look forward to sharing these unforgettable moments with the audience."

Here's all you need to know:

What are Jason Donovan's UK tour dates?

Fans might have to wait until 2025 to see the former Neighbours heartthrob live in action - but it promises to be worth the wait. He will be playing dozens of dates from Cornwall all the way up to Edinburgh with stops across England and Wales along the way.

The dates are as follows:

February 2025

Feb 14 - Cardiff New Theatre

Feb 15 - Cheltenham Town Hall

Feb 16 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Feb 18 - Torquay Princess Theatre

Feb 20 - Truro Hall For Cornwall

Feb 21 - Poole The Lighthouse

Feb 22 - Portsmouth Guildhall

Feb 25 - Aylesbury Waterside

Feb 28 - Guildford G Live

March 2025

March 1 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

March 3 - London Palladium

March 4 - Worthing Assembly Hall

March 5 - Basingstoke Anvil

March 7 - Bradford St George’s Hall

March 8 - York Barbican

March 9 - Salford The Lowry

March 10 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

March 12 - Norwich Theatre Royal

March 13 - Wrexham William Aston Hall

March 15 - Gateshead The Glasshouse ICM

March 17 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

March 18 - Darlington Hippodrome

March 20 - Buxton Opera House

March 21 - Hull City Hall

March 22 - Liverpool Philharmonic

March 24 - Bury St Edmunds The Apex

March 25 - Bury St Edmunds The Apex

March 26 - King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

March 28 - Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

March 29 - Reading Hexagon

When do tickets go on sale?

The general sale for the Doin' Fine 25 tour will begin on Friday, November 24. Tickets will begin at 10am and will be available from Jason Donovan's website.

Is there a pre-sale?

