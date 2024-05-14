Jimmy Eat World

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Jimmy Eat World will be joined by punk rockers PUP for the UK tour.

Rock icons Jimmy Eat World have announced a huge run of UK shows later this year. The rockers, known for songs such as The Middle, will also be playing gigs on mainland Europe as part of the tour.

Fans will have a chance to escape the November gloom when the tour rolls into town - and it all starts in Berlin, Germany. It will conclude with the band’s biggest ever headline London show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jimmy Eat World are gearing up for their first UK shows since 2022, when the band headlined a sold-out O2 Brixton Academy in London and topped the bill at 2000 Trees Festival. Fans can expect to see the band in major UK cities later this year.

The announcement comes following the 25th anniversary of their album Clarity. To celebrate, the band recently released Clarity: Phoenix Sessions. A limited-edition two-LP set of the album’s original 13 songs - reimagined.

Here’s all you need to know about the tour dates:

When and where are Jimmy Eat World shows?

The band’s November 2024 tour will kick off in Berlin and come to an end at London’s Alexandra Palace. The full list of dates is:

November

7 – Columbiahalle – Berlin, DE

8 – Schlachihof – Wiesbaden, DE

9 – Turbinenhalle – Oberhausen, DE

11 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL

13 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

14 – Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

15 – Alexandra Palace – London, UK

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets on Friday (17 May). The general sale will start at 10am local time, it has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster - and other major retailers.

Is there a pre-sale?

A pre-sale will take place on Ticketmaster from 10am on Tuesday, 14 May. The pre-sale is for all three UK dates, including the show at Alexandra Palace in London.

Who is support act?