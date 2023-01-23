Joe Trohman is one of the founding members of Fall Out Boy

Joe Trohman is stepping away from music. (Getty Images)

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman has announced that he is taking a break from music and “stepping away” from the band.

Trohman was one of the founding members of Fall Out Boy back in 2001. The American rock band from Illinois, Chicago are best known for hits such as ‘Thnks fr th mmrs’, ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’, ‘Dance, Dance’ and ‘Centuries’.

The news of Trohman’s departure was confirmed on Fall Out Boy’s social media - less than 24 hours after the band announced their eighth studio album So Much (for) Stardust.

But why is Trohman leaving Fall Out Boy and what did the band say in their statement on social media? Here is everything you need to know.

Why is Joe Trohman leaving Fall Out Boy?

Joe Trohman has announced he is temporarily stepping away from Fall Out Boy and taking time out to focus on his mental health.

The lead guitarist and backing vocalist of the group claims he is taking a break from the group to avoid fading away and never returning. He also stated his desire to work with the group again at some point in the future.

Joseph Trohman was one of the founding members of Fall Out Boy. (Getty Images)

The group posted a note from Joe on social media which reads:

“Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must say that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.

“It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of). So, the question remains: will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary decision.”

How have fans reacted to the news?

Fall Out Boy fans have praised Joe Trohman for his decision and have sent their well wishes to the lead guitarist. The post has received over 34,000 likes on Twitter.

One user commented: “Love you, buddy. Take the time you need, your health is paramount!”

While another user said: “As much as I hate this. I really admire you for stepping back and acknowledging your mental health struggles. I don’t care how long you take, as long as you’re okay physically and mentally that’s all that matters. Put your mental health first and do what makes you happy.”

Another fan said: “ Completely understand, the best decision. Mental health above everything else. We will all be here when you get back.”

When is the new Fall Out Boy album?

Fall Out Boy announced their new album So Much (for) Stardust on 18 January 2023. While also releasing a single from the album titled Love From The Other Side.