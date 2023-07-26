The Met Office has issued a forecast for Kendal Calling this weekend

Music fans will be flocking to the Lake District this weekend for Kendal Calling.

But what can you expect from the weather? Here's all you need to know:

What is the weather forecast for Kendal Calling?

The Met Office has issued its first look forecast for the weather in Pooley Bridge - the closest forecast to Lowther, the location of Kendal Calling. It is a mixed outlook with spells of rain expected throughout the weekend.

Years and Years performing during the 2019 Kendal Calling.

Thursday, 27 July

For those who are heading to the first night of the festival, the Met Office is warning that there will be heavy rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highs of 19C and lows of 12C are expected.

Friday, 28 July

The Met Office has issued its forecast for the first full day of Kendal Calling. It will be cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime.

There is currently a 50% chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm. Met Office expects there to be highs of 19C and lows of 13C.

Saturday, 29 July

Fans are being warned that there will be light showers to start the day on Saturday however that will change to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Showers are expected for much of the day including between 4pm and the end of the day.

Highs of 17C and lows of 12C are forecast.

Sunday, 30 July

The wet conditions are currently forecast to continue through the final day of Kendal Calling in 2023. The Met Office is forecasting light to heavy showers from 7am to 10pm.