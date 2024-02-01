Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lana Del Ray has announced her next album named Lasso is "going country". The Summertime Sadness singer revealed the news at Billboard's pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles on Wednesday (January 31).

Del Ray took to the stage where she told fans: "If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country." She continued: "We’re going country. It’s happening. That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years." Lasso will be produced by Del Ray's regular recent collaborator Jack Antonoff, and marks her 10th studio album and third in the last four years following the release of Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, in March 2023, which has been nominated for five Grammys including Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album.

Del Ray has recently been teasing a venture into country music with her fans with new covers and Instagram previews. In December, she shared an emotional cover of John Denver's country classic, Take Me Home, Country Roads, it follows previous country covers including Tammy Wynette's Stand By Your Man and Elvis Presley's Unchained Melody.

Whilst in January, she shared a clip of a song she is working on called, Henry, Come On, on Instagram, tagging American country music songwriter and producer Luke Laird. So, what can we expect from Lana Del Ray's new country album and when is it coming out? Here's everything you need to know.

When is Lana Del Ray's new album coming out?

Del Ray's new album, Lasso, will be coming out some time in September 2024 according to Rolling Stone. This will be her 10th studio album and third to drop in the last four years, with, her most recent, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, released in March 2023.

Is Lana Del Ray doing a UK tour 2024?

Del Ray confirmed in November she will be headlining Reading and Leeds, marking her first ever appearance at the festival. She will be performing at Reading on the Saturday and Leeds on Sunday. It's hoped she'll have a better time than her infamous Glastonbury performance in 2023, when her set was cut off halfway through due to the venue's strict curfew laws.

