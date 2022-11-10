Old Town Road singer will be playing a concert at Eventim Apollo

Lil Nas X will bring his first ever tour to the UK this weekend.

The record-breaking Old Time Road singer will be playing a show in London as part of his European leg of the Long Live Montero Tour. It is his only concert in the UK on the current tour.

Lil Nas X began his first tour in September with the North American leg, starting with a concert in Detroit. He played 21 shows across the United States and Canada between 6 September and 23 October.

He has now arrived in Europe, starting with a concert in Amsterdam. Lil Nas X will head to London over the weekend before returning to the continent for a show in Paris.

If you are going to the Lil Nas X concert in London, or wonder if tickets are still available. Here is everything you need to know:

When and where is Lil Nas X playing in London?

Advertisement

Lil Nas X is playing one show in the UK on his Long Live Montero tour. He will be playing the Eventim Apollo (formerly known as the Hammersmith Apollo) in Hammersmith, west London.

The concert will take place on Saturday (12 November). The full address: 45 Queen Caroline St, London W6 9QH.

Can you get tickets?

Tickets for the Lil Nas X show at the Eventim Apollo have sold out. Ticketmaster’s website says there is “limited availibility” for the London concert with no tickets available when clicking onto the concert webpage.

What time does the concert start?

The door time for the Lil Nas X concert at the Eventim Apollo in London is 7pm, according to the venue’s website. There will be a support act before Lil Nas X takes to the stage.

Advertisement

Who is supporting Lil Nas X?

The support act for Lil Nas X in Europe and at the London concert is Skaiwater. He is a UK born rapper and producer.

His most popular tracks on Spotify are: #miles (24M streams), #miles (OMG edit) (4M streams), miles feat. Lil Uzi Vert (1M streams) and eyes (3.9M streams).

Lil Nas X has been nominated for seven awards

What could the setlist be?

Lil Nas X kicked off his European leg of the Long Live Montero tour in Amsterdam on Tuesday (8 November). Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs played at AFAS Live, the setlist was as follows:

Advertisement

Act One

Panini

TALES OF DOMINICA

SUN GOES DOWN

Old Town Road

Rodeo

Act Two

DEAD RIGHT NOW

DONT WANT IT

PURE/HONEY (Beyoncé song) (Dance break)

THATS WHAT I WANT

LOST IN THE CITADEL

Act Three

MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)

Down Souf Hoes

SCOOP

INDUSTRY BABY

Advertisement

Encore

STAR WALKIN’

The final show of his US leg of the tour was at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Fransisco on 23 October, the setlist was:

Act One

Panini

TALES OF DOMINICA

SUN GOES DOWN

Old Town Road/ Rodeo

Act Two

Advertisement

DEAD RIGHT NOW

DONT WANT IT

THATS WHAT I WANT

LOST IN THE CITADEL

Act Three

MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)

Down Souf Hoes

SCOOP

INDUSTRY BABY

Encore

STAR WALKIN’

Advertisement

What are the tour dates?

Lil Nas X will play the following dates on the remainder of his first tour: