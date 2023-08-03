Hulu will have a livestream from Lollapalooza this weekend in Chicago

Lollapalooza looks set to be yet another can't miss musical extravaganza in 2023.

Lollapalooza has confirmed the stage splits, set times and full lineup for this year's event. But if you weren't able to get a ticket - or can't make it to Chicago - you might be wondering if you can follow along from home.

Here's all you need to know:

Is there a livestream of Lollapalooza in 2023?

For those who are living in the US, Hulu will be providing a livestream from the festival. It will be showing sets live throughout the day from Thursday (3 August) to Sunday (6 August).

How to watch on Hulu?

Hulu have announced that the Lollapalooza livestream will be available to all subscribers. Hulu offers a free trial for users who have not yet subscribed to the service.

Simply open your Hulu app and you'll be able to watch the livestream from the comfort of your own home.

What can you expect from the livestream?