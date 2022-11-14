The musician is due to play a sell-out show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London in support of his latest album

Louis Tomlinson has been forced to cancel a series of album signings after breaking his arm.

The former One Direction singer has just released a new album - Faith In The Future - which he has been performing over in the USA. He has a sell-out London show coming up, before embarking on a major tour in 2023 to support his new music.

It comes after the musician became an uncle, following the birth of his sister Lottie Tomlinson’s first child. He has also been expanding his brand into the fashion world, after announcing a new clothing range ‘28’ in August.

So, which album signings has Louis Tomlinson been forced to cancel - and will his London show still take place? Here’s what you need to know.

Louis Tomlinson has cancelled album signings across the UK (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Why has Louis Tomlinson cancelled album signings?

Louis Tomlinson was due to embark on an album signing tour of the UK this week to meet fans who have pre-ordered his album. The HMV store signings were due to take place at the following locations:

14 November (5pm): HMV Westfield London

15 November (12pm): HMV Birmingham Vault

15 November (5pm): HMV Manchester

16 November (11am): HMV Sheffield Meadowhall

16 November (5pm): HMV Newcastle

17 November (12pm): HMV Glasgow Argyle

17 November (5pm): Edinburgh Ocean Terminal

However, in an Instagram post published on Sunday (13 November), the singer revealed he has been forced to cancel these fan events because he has broken his arm. Alongside two pictures of the arm-break, Tomlinson wrote: “Thank you to everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me.

Louis Tomlinson’s broken arm(images: Louis Tomlinson/Instagram)

“The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately, on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly.

“So, I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week. New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week. Louis.”

On its website, HMV has yet to announce when the dates will be rescheduled. However, the music store chain has said it will contact customers as soon as the new dates are announced.

Louis Tomlinson has not yet said precisely what caused him to break his arm on the way bac to the UK.

Is Louis Tomlinson’s London show still happening?

Louis Tomlinson is set to play a one-off show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in support of his new album.

The 30-year-old’s sell-out gig is due to take place on Friday (18 November), with proceedings kicking off at 7pm. To find out the latest information about the show, visit the O2 Shepherd’s Bush website.

Louis Tomlinson is expected to play his London gig on Friday (image: Getty Images)

At present, there is nothing to suggest this show is not going ahead as scheduled. But if you’re going, expect to see a bandaged-up Louis Tomlinson.

For those who were not able to get tickets for his London gig, Tomlinson is going to be touring throughout 2023. Starting things off in the USA in May, he will work his way around North America and Europe before playing seven shows in the UK in November.