The music video director Marty Callner has died at home at the age of 78.

The music video director sadly died at home on March 17. He gained fame for directing Aerosmith’s music videos, which featured actress Alicia Silverstone, 48.

The star took on the role of a rebellious teenager in three of the band’s most memorable videos: Cryin', Amazing, and Crazy. Marty also collaborated on iconic music clips, including Cher’s If I Could Turn Back Time and Stevie Nicks’ Stand Back. His creative vision helped several songs become major successes.

Some of his most recognisable work includes Here I Go Again by Whitesnake, If I Could Turn Back Time by Cher, Every Rose Has Its Thorn by Poison, Alone by Heart, We Belong by Pat Benatar, and We're Not Gonna Take It by Twisted Sister. Marty once stated: "There are no rules in rock video. You can experiment and play with film and have a good time. You can get as weird as you want."

His family informed Rolling Stone that he passed away at his home in Malibu due to natural causes. Alicia Silverstone shared her heartfelt tribute to Marty on Instagram. Alicia is an American actress best known for her role in Clueless. She knew Marty Callner because he directed her in the music video for Aerosmith's "Cryin'" when she was 16.

She wrote: "Marty was truly one of a kind. He had this incredible ability to make everyone around him feel deeply loved... unconditionally and effortlessly."

She went on to describe him as "an amazing father, devoted husband, loyal friend, and just an all-around cool guy." Alicia admired Marty’s genuine rock ‘n’ roll spirit and how he knew how to fully embrace life. She added, "It feels unreal to have lost him so soon."