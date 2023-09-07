For some of the artists performing this evening, it marks one last effort at capturing the illustrious industry award

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twelve celebrated British artists are set to discover this evening if their most recent efforts will earn them the Mercury Prize for 2023 and with it entry in the hallowed annals of the Mercury’s history - joining PJ Harvey and Ms Dynamte as previous winners. For Young Father though, it is a chance to join Polly Jean for an additional bit of history.

Should Young Fathers win tonight, they would be only the second artists to pick up two Mercury Prizes, joining PJ Harvey who accomplished the feat with 2001’s ‘Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea’ and then 2011’s ‘Let England Shake.’ The Edinburgh group are considered one of two favourites to collect the award, with Loyle Carner being the other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both favourites will have one last chance to dazzle the crowd and the judging committee later this evening at the Hammersmith Apollo in London, as Young Fathers and Lolyle Carner have both been confirmed as performing at the ceremony, which kicks off at 8pm and screens on BBC 4 from 9pm this evening.

Other confirmed performances include Ezra Collective, J Hus, Jessie Ware, Jockstrap, Lankum, Olivia Dean and RAYNE; all of which nominees themselves for this evening's prize. Sadly, no performance from Arctic Monkeys who are currently on the North American stretch of their tour for Mercury nominated album ‘The Car.’

The full list of artists performing at the Mercury Prize ceremony this evening

Loyle Carner arrives at the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2017 at Eventim Apollo on September 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Ezra Collective

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Jockstrap

Lankum

Loyle Carner

Olivia Dean

Raye

Shygirl

Young Fathers

Are there still tickets to attend the Mercury Prize ceremony?

Apparently, there are still some tickets left for this evening’s event at the Hammersmith Apollo in London. For those looking for a last-minute night out, tickets can be bought through Eventim.

How can I follow the coverage of the Mercury Prize at home?

BBC Radio 6 and BBC Sounds will be running coverage of the event from 7pm this evening until 12am, which may include interviews with the winners of this year’s Mercury Prize. For those who prefer not to sit around the wireless, BBC 4 will be screening the ceremony this evening from 9pm until 10:15pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement