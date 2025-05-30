Miley Cyrus: Pop star releases highly anticipated Something Beautiful album - but it has left fans divided, from 'masterpiece' to 'awful'
Miley Cyrus has released her new album, Something Beautiful, inclduing new tracks ‘Easy Lover’ and ‘More to Lose’ . Cyrus has said that Something Beautiful was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall. “My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture,” she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.
During a private preview of “Something Beautiful” at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont earlier this week she said: “My next album is about to be extremely experimental, so have fun with that”. Her ninth studio album “Something Beautiful” was released today (Friday 30 May). However, it has left fans divided.
Some are praising the pop star, calling the album “gold” and leaving some “speechless”. One said: “Wow just wow. Speechless. This album is something truly beautiful indeed.” Another called it a “masterpiece”. While another said: “Miley Cyrus's new album is gold! The message, the transition, the depth of her voice. Why am I bawling?”.
However, not everyone thought positive of the pop star’s new album. Some were left disappointed calling it “awful”. One user said: “Miley Cyrus I love you girl but that album is awful”. Another echoed: “Miley Cyrus new album is soo bad“.
