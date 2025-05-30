Miley Cyrus has released her highly anticipated new album Something Beautiful - but it has left fans divided.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miley Cyrus has released her new album, Something Beautiful, inclduing new tracks ‘Easy Lover’ and ‘More to Lose’ . Cyrus has said that Something Beautiful was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall. “My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture,” she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

During a private preview of “Something Beautiful” at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont earlier this week she said: “My next album is about to be extremely experimental, so have fun with that”. Her ninth studio album “Something Beautiful” was released today (Friday 30 May). However, it has left fans divided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some are praising the pop star, calling the album “gold” and leaving some “speechless”. One said: “Wow just wow. Speechless. This album is something truly beautiful indeed.” Another called it a “masterpiece”. While another said: “Miley Cyrus's new album is gold! The message, the transition, the depth of her voice. Why am I bawling?”.

Miley Cyrus has released her highly anticipated new album Something Beautiful - but it has left fans divided. (Photo: Getty Images for TikTok) | Getty Images for TikTok

However, not everyone thought positive of the pop star’s new album. Some were left disappointed calling it “awful”. One user said: “Miley Cyrus I love you girl but that album is awful”. Another echoed: “Miley Cyrus new album is soo bad“.

Cyrus has said the inspiration for her ambitious project was Pink Floyd’s 1979 masterpiece, “The Wall.” She sews pop bangers (the infectious “End of the World”) with shimmering ballads including “More to Lose”.