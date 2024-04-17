Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK pop star Paloma Faith has had to postpone her London show at the last minute due to unforeseen medical circumstances. The 42-year-old singer was diagnosed with laryngitis, a condition caused by a virus, rendering her unable to perform.

Just hours before the scheduled show at Eventim Apollo on Wednesday, Paloma took to Instagram to announce the cancellation and reassure fans that the gig would be rescheduled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her statement, Paloma expressed her deep regret, stating, "It is with great regret that I have had to postpone my show tonight in London. My team are working on a date to re-schedule the show and as soon as that is set I will let you all know. I have been diagnosed with laryngitis caused by a virus and I am physically unable to sing."

She also shared her devastation over the situation, highlighting the tour as one of the highlights of her career and expressing gratitude to fans who had travelled long distances to attend. Paloma emphasised that she must follow medical advice to ensure her ability to perform in the future without causing long-term damage.

The singer concluded by informing fans that the status of future tour dates in Cardiff and Brighton would be determined within the next 24 hours, sending her love and appreciation to her supporters. For the most part, the comments section on her social media channels have been nothing but supportive - a little different than the response The Jonas Brothers experienced when they rescheduled their European tour.