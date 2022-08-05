Paloma Faith will be joined by Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder at Hatfield House

The huge concert series at Hatfield House will continue this weekend.

Paloma Faith will become the latest star to headline a show at the historic venue in England.

She follows the likes of Michael Buble who have also performed at Hatfield House last month.

Paloma Faith has been performing at outdoor venues around the country this summer - including at Singleton Park in Swansea recently.

If you are going - here’s all you need to know:

When is Paloma Faith performing at Hatfield House?

The pop singer will be playing a show at the stately home today (5 August).

The event at Hatfield Park in the grounds of Hatfield House will begin at 5.30pm.

There will be two support acts before Paloma Faith performs.

Who is supporting Paloma Faith?

Performing Paloma Faith at Hatfield House tonight will be Eurovision runner up Sam Ryder and TikTok sensation Katie Kittermaster.

Paloma Faith performing at Campbell Park in Milton Keynes on July 17, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.

What are the stage times?

The stage times have been confirmed by Hatfield House.

They are:

6.20pm: Katie Kittermaster

7.20pm: Sam Ryder

8.45pm: Paloma Faith

Can you get tickets?

Tickets start at £55 for general admission.

If you are feeling fancier, VIP upgrades are available for £137.50 - it requires the purchase of a £55 general admission ticket as well.

With the VIP upgrade you get: access to an exclusive marquee called ‘The Park Lounge’ with prime viewing position, seating and fast track entry to the park. Once you have collected your Souvenir VIP lanyard, you can experience the concert from the comfort of the VIP viewing marquee and garden, complete with luxury toilet facilities. Enjoy a glass of chilled Prosecco on arrival and a delicious summer BBQ.

For more information on tickets and to purchase them - visit See Tickets.

Is there parking?

Parking will be available on site, free of charge.

If you are travelling from the A414 Westbound please use Sawmills entrance, AL9 5PG.

From the Great Northern Road, please use Georges Gate entrance, AL9 5HX.

When will the concert end?

It is scheduled to end at 10.45pm.

What are her most popular songs?

Her most streamed songs on Spotify are as follows:

Only Love Can Hurt Like This - 305m

Only Love Can Hurt Like This (slow version) - 20m

Lullaby - 203m

Upside Down - 39m

Make Your Own Kind of Music - 25m

What is the possible setlist for Hatfield House?

It is not yet known the exact setlist Paloma Faith will play at the concert tonight.

Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs she played in a show at Central Park in Plymouth on 9 July.

It was as follows:

Gold

Last Night on Earth

Monster (Paloma’s Dress Broke)

Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) (Eurythmics cover) (Performed by backing singers)

Picking Up the Pieces

Crybaby

Me Time

Stone Cold Sober

Crazy Love (Van Morrison cover)

New York

Upside Down

Infinite Things

Beautiful & Damned

Piece of My Heart (Erma Franklin cover)

Living With a Stranger

Lullaby(Sigala cover)

Can’t Rely on You

Changing (Sigma cover)

Only Love Can Hurt Like This

What is Paloma Faith’s net worth?