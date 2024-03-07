Watch more of our videos on Shots!

S Club have released a new version of their song Good Times in memory of Paul Cattermole to mark his birthday today (March 7). Cattermole died “unexpectedly” at the age of 46 in April last year, just a few weeks after the band had announced a 25th anniversary tour.

The group later rebranded from S Club 7 to a five-piece band named S Club, as Hannah Spearritt did not join The Good Times tour following Cattermole’s death.

On Thursday, the band announced on Instagram they had released a “very special version” of their song Good Times, which was sung by Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee on the North American leg of the tour.

Alongside a photo of the three boys laughing when they were younger, the group wrote: Happy Birthday, our dearest Paul. In honour of you today, we have released across streaming platforms a very special version of Good Times...this song will always be yours, but we hope we’ve managed to do you proud. Thank you for all the Good Times. Deepest love, your S Club family x."

Paul Cattermole on stage as part of S Club 7 in Birmingham in 2000

The founding member of the 1990s pop group was found dead at his home in Dorset on April 6. The county’s coroner revealed there would not be an inquest into his death as he died of “natural causes”.

Originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998, S Club 7 had hits including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut Bring It All Back.

Cattermole was dating bandmate Spearritt when he left the seven-piece pop group in 2002 after four years to embark on a solo career. A year later, the seven-piece band disbanded before returning to the spotlight with a medley of their best-known songs for a 2014 BBC Children In Need appeal.

He later became a member of the spin-off group S Club Allstars, previously S Club 3, with McIntosh and Jo O’Meara before Tina Barrett was added to the line-up in 2014.