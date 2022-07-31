Paul Weller will play two huge shows in the UK this weekend

Paul Weller will be playing two more huge shows in parts of the UK this weekend.

The former Jam frontman will be performing in England and Wales.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will play Bedford Park today (30 July) and Singleton Park in Swansea tomorrow (31 July).

If you are thinking of going to either concert, or have tickets, here is all the important information.

When is Paul Weller playing in Swansea?

He will play a show at Singleton Park in Swansea on Sunday (31 July).

The full address is: Mumbles Road, Sketty, Swansea SA2 8PY

Can you get tickets for Swansea?

Tickets for the show at Singleton Park are on sale on Ticketmaster’s website.

Starting at £59.10 per person for general admission - all the way up to VIP packages for £168.75 each.

Paul Weller. (Photo credit should read KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

What songs could be on the setlist?

Paul Weller has played a number of shows across the UK so far in the summer of 2022.

Including an appearance at Lytham Festival in Lytham St Annes on 10 July.

He also played a headline show at The Piece Hall in Halifax on 3 July.

He played a huge show in Bedford Park, Bedford on Saturday (30 July).

The setlist at the Halifax show was as follows, according to Setlist.fm.

White Sky

Long Time

Cosmic Fringes

From the Floorboards Up

My Ever Changing Moods (The Style Council song)

Headstart for Happiness (The Style Council song)

Village

Stanley Road

Saturns Pattern

Hung Up

Fat Mop

More

Woo Sé Mama

It’s a Very Deep Sea (The Style Council song)

Rockets

Above the Clouds

Into Tomorrow

Shout to the Top! (The Style Council song)

Start! (The Jam song)

Peacock Suit

Encore

Broken Stones

That’s Entertainment (The Jam song)

Wild Wood

You Do Something to Me

The Changingman

Town Called Malice (The Jam song)

This was the setlist for Bedford Park, according to Setlist.fm.

White Sky

Long Time

Cosmic Fringes

My Ever Changing Moods (The Style Council song)

From the Floorboards Up

Headstart for Happiness (The Style Council song)

Village

Stanley Road

Saturns Pattern

Hung Up

Fat Pop

More

Going to a Go-Go (Smokey Robinson & The Miracles cover) (with Richard Hawley)

Woo Sé Mama

It’s a Very Deep Sea (The Style Council song)

Rockets

Above the Clouds

Into Tomorrow

Shout to the Top!(The Style Council song)

Start!(The Jam song)

Peacock Suit

Encore

Broken Stones

That’s Entertainment (The Jam song)

Wild Wood

You Do Something to Me

The Changingman

Town Called Malice (The Jam song)

Did he have support acts in Bedford?

He will be supported by two opening acts at the Bedford Park concert.

Andrew Cushin will be the first opener and he will be followed by Richard Hawley.

Who is Paul Weller?

Known by fans as the ‘Modfather’, Weller started out with the band The Jam in the 1970s and early 80s.

The band was best known for songs like “That’s Entertainment” and “Going Underground”.

The Jam’s farewell tour in 1982 saw multiple concerts sell out Wembley Arena.

After the Jam’s break-up, Weller formed a new band called The Style Council with Mick Talbot.

He began a solo career in the early 90s and released his first solo album Paul Weller in 1992.