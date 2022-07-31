Paul Weller will be playing two more huge shows in parts of the UK this weekend.
He will play Bedford Park today (30 July) and Singleton Park in Swansea tomorrow (31 July).
If you are thinking of going to either concert, or have tickets, here is all the important information.
When is Paul Weller playing in Swansea?
He will play a show at Singleton Park in Swansea on Sunday (31 July).
The full address is: Mumbles Road, Sketty, Swansea SA2 8PY
Can you get tickets for Swansea?
Tickets for the show at Singleton Park are on sale on Ticketmaster’s website.
Starting at £59.10 per person for general admission - all the way up to VIP packages for £168.75 each.
What songs could be on the setlist?
Paul Weller has played a number of shows across the UK so far in the summer of 2022.
Including an appearance at Lytham Festival in Lytham St Annes on 10 July.
He also played a headline show at The Piece Hall in Halifax on 3 July.
He played a huge show in Bedford Park, Bedford on Saturday (30 July).
The setlist at the Halifax show was as follows, according to Setlist.fm.
- White Sky
- Long Time
- Cosmic Fringes
- From the Floorboards Up
- My Ever Changing Moods (The Style Council song)
- Headstart for Happiness (The Style Council song)
- Village
- Stanley Road
- Saturns Pattern
- Hung Up
- Fat Mop
- More
- Woo Sé Mama
- It’s a Very Deep Sea (The Style Council song)
- Rockets
- Above the Clouds
- Into Tomorrow
- Shout to the Top! (The Style Council song)
- Start! (The Jam song)
- Peacock Suit
Encore
- Broken Stones
- That’s Entertainment (The Jam song)
- Wild Wood
- You Do Something to Me
- The Changingman
- Town Called Malice (The Jam song)
This was the setlist for Bedford Park, according to Setlist.fm.
- White Sky
- Long Time
- Cosmic Fringes
- My Ever Changing Moods (The Style Council song)
- From the Floorboards Up
- Headstart for Happiness (The Style Council song)
- Village
- Stanley Road
- Saturns Pattern
- Hung Up
- Fat Pop
- More
- Going to a Go-Go (Smokey Robinson & The Miracles cover) (with Richard Hawley)
- Woo Sé Mama
- It’s a Very Deep Sea (The Style Council song)
- Rockets
- Above the Clouds
- Into Tomorrow
- Shout to the Top!(The Style Council song)
- Start!(The Jam song)
- Peacock Suit
Encore
- Broken Stones
- That’s Entertainment (The Jam song)
- Wild Wood
- You Do Something to Me
- The Changingman
- Town Called Malice (The Jam song)
Did he have support acts in Bedford?
He will be supported by two opening acts at the Bedford Park concert.
Andrew Cushin will be the first opener and he will be followed by Richard Hawley.
Who is Paul Weller?
Known by fans as the ‘Modfather’, Weller started out with the band The Jam in the 1970s and early 80s.
The band was best known for songs like “That’s Entertainment” and “Going Underground”.
The Jam’s farewell tour in 1982 saw multiple concerts sell out Wembley Arena.
After the Jam’s break-up, Weller formed a new band called The Style Council with Mick Talbot.
He began a solo career in the early 90s and released his first solo album Paul Weller in 1992.
His most recent album Fat Pop (Volume 1) was released in 2021 and became his sixth UK number-one album.