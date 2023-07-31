Pusha T will play at the Eventim Apollo in London on 1 August

Pusha T will kick off his huge UK tour this week with a concert in London.

The rap star will headline a show at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith - having changed venues from O2 Academy Brixton. It will be followed by shows in Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pusha T will be joined by special guest Jordy for the It's Almost Dry Tour. The dates were previously delayed to August 2023.

But how long could the shows last? Here's all you need to know:

When is Pusha T's next show?

The tour will kick start at the Eventim Apollo on Tuesday, 1 August. It will then be followed by a show at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on Wednesday (2 August).

Pusha T. Picture: Getty Images for Coachella

How long is a Pusha T concert?

Pusha T's show at the Eventim Apollo on 1 August will be his first concert since his appearance at the Governor's Ball in New York on 11 June. He has mostly played slots at festivals in recent months - which are shorter than a headline concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In October last year, the It's Almost Dry tour came to the House of Blues in Boston MA and Pusha T's set ran from 9.45pm until 11pm. He performed for 75 minutes.

What time does Pusha T's London show start?

The doors will open at 7pm, according to venue's website. Special guest Jordy will perform before Pusha T takes to the stage.

Shows at Eventim Apollo usually finish between 10.30pm and 11pm, due to curfew rules.

Can you get tickets?

Ticketmaster has "low availablity" for the Eventim Apollo in London. Prices start at £37.70 each for standing stalls.

Why was Pusha T's UK tour delayed?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Announcing the delay previously, Pusha T said: "Apologies to my European family, but I have to shift my European tour due to production issues. After the overwhelming demand and sellouts it breaks my heart.