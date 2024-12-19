The Replacements guitarist Bob 'Slim' Dunlap has died aged 73.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best known as the final guitarist for the legendary punk band, he passed away on Wednesday afternoon 12 years after suffering a stroke which left him bedridden and unable to play guitar.

His family told The Minnesota Star Tribute newspaper: "Bob passed at home today at 12:48 p.m. surrounded by family.“We played him his Live at the Turf Club (Thank You Dancers!) CD, and he left us shortly after listening to his version of ‘Hillbilly Heaven’ — quite poignant. It was a natural decline over the past week. Overall it was due to complications from his stroke.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob 'Slim' Dunlap, the guitarist in The Replacements Picture under Wikiepdia Creative Commons | By JCHaywire - https://www.flickr.com/photos/jonathancharles/2067148166/

Dunlap starting playing guitar as a youngster and performed locally with Curtiss A (Curt Almsted) in the 1970s, before the pair started the band Spooks. The group caught the eye of Replacements' Paul Westerberg, who was looking for a replacement for founding guitarist Bob Stinson.

Dunlap declined the offer initially, but he was tempted by his own admiration for Westerberg as a songwriter. He took on the name 'Slim' to avoid being confused with Stinson, and he was known as "the replacement Replacement" by fans.

He joined in 1987 and played on both the Don't Tell A Soul and All Shook Down albums, remaining with the band until they split in 1991. He then embarked on his own solo career, releasing his first record The Old New Me in 1993, and Times Like This three years later. He kept performing locally until a stroke ended his music career.

In 2013, The Replacements, Steve Earle, Jeff Tweedy, The Hold Steady's Craig Finn and others played on a tribute compilation Songs For Slim to help raise funds to aid his recovery. In 2020, Thank You, Dancers - a 2002 live performance - was dropped, marking Dunlap's final release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online, fans have paid their respects. One said: “I wouldn't wish stepping in for a figure as beloved as Bob Stinson on any guitarist, but Slim Dunlap won me over right away, from the first Replacements show I saw with him on board. And that's before he'd even guested on that Young Fresh Fellows record, which only made me love him that much more. I'm truly saddened by the news that he's no longer with us.”

Another said: “The Keith Richards of the Midwest. The perfect replacement for Bob Stinson. (Pun intended.) A musician's musician who played because he liked to, not to become a rock star, despite joining the rowdiest Rock & Roll band of the 80s.”