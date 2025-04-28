Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The full list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees for 2025 has been revealed including a “powerhouse lineup of trailblazers, icons, and music legends”.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has pulled back the curtain on its 2025 Inductees saying this year’s line up includes “a powerhouse line-up of trailblazers, icons, and music legends who have shaped the ever-evolving sounds of Rock & Roll”. This year’s announcement was delivered live by Ryan Seacrest on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame episode of American Idol, where the top 14 American Idol finalists took on songs from previous years’ Inductees.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country, gospel, and rock & roll, embracing a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. It celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects people from across the globe.

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said: “Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever. Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

The Induction categories include; Performers - artists who have created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll, Musical Influence Award - artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock & roll and music impacting culture, Musical Excellence Award - given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence have had a dramatic impact on music and the Ahmet Ertegun Award - non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted culture.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees

Performer Category

Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Cyndi Lauper

Outkast

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

Musical Influence Award

Salt-N-Pepa

Warren Zevon

Musical Excellence Award

Thom Bell

Nicky Hopkins

Carol Kaye

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Lenny Waronker

To be eligible for induction, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, and Outkast are first-time nominees, whereas Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes have all been nominated before.

How to watch Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will be live on Saturday, November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The 2025 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+, with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.