Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman will host a new BBC Proms concert based of the hit game show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC has revealed its new lineup for the 2025 Proms, with The Traitors taking centre stage at Royal Albert Hall. Claudia will be on hand to lead the audience through a night of music, pulling from the soundtrack used in the show as well as classical music that portrays the themes of treachery and betrayal.

It is currently unknown whether former stars of the show, including retired opera singer Linda Rands and Classic FM presenter Alexander Dragonetti, will be taking part. The Traitors Prom will take place on July 26 and will be recorded to be aired on television and radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 BBC Proms programme will also include 100 Years of the Shipping Forecast, Soul Revolution, Classic Thriller Soundtracks and performances from musicians including St Vincent, Angeline Morrison, Angelique Kidjo and conductor Sir Simon Rattle.

Claudia Winkleman is expected to be back to present the celebrity version of The Traitors. | CREDIT LINE:BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

The first overnight Prom in half a century will be held on August 8. From Dark Till Dawn will be curated by Anna Lapwood and feature performances from cellists Anastasia Kobekina and viral pianist Hayato Sumino, and will run from 11pm until 7am.

The Proms will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Sounds, with 25 performances broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC Television and a handful of performances set to be aired on BBC One and BBC Two.

Sam Jackson, Controller, Radio 3 and BBC Proms, says: “With 86 concerts across eight weeks, I am delighted to be announcing the 2025 BBC Proms season. Our summer of live music will see us host the greatest international orchestras and the best of British talent, in repertoire that ranges from the much-loved to the entirely new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“World-famous soloists such as Hilary Hahn and Sir András Schiff sit alongside some of today’s brightest young classical stars: from Yunchan Lim, to Aigul Akhmetshina, to Louise Alder, who performs at the Last Night of the Proms.

“As ever, every note will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Sounds, with 25 programmes featuring across BBC TV and iPlayer. And with tickets for every Prom available from just £8, we look forward to welcoming concert-goers old and new to the magic of this unique and very special festival.”

How to get tickets for BBC Proms 2025

Tickets for the BBC Proms 2025 are available via Royal Albert Hall. There are a few key dates to note before purchasing your ticket.

Season or Weekend passes will go on sale from 9am on Thursday, May 15. Tickets for both the matinee and evening performance of The Traitors Prom on July 26, the Relaxed Prom: The Planets on August 10, and both performances of CBeebies Prime: A Magical Bedtime Story on August 25 will go on sale from 9am on Friday, May 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All other performances, excluding the Last Night of the Proms, will go on general sale from 9am on Saturday, May 17.

An Open Ballot and a Five-Concert Ballot for the Last Night of the Proms will take place before general sale opens at 9am on Friday, July 18.