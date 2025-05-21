Rock singer Lou Koller - frontman of Sick Of It All - has posted an emotional video telling fans he is finally cancer-free.

Hardcore rock musician Lou Koller - frontman of legendary New York band Sick Of It All (SOIA) - has announced he is cancer-free after a year-long battle with the illness. Music fans were left stunned when, in June last year, the star revealed he had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

Now, in an emotional social media video, the singer has shared some good news with fans, saying: "I’ve got some good news for everyone. I got my test results back — the scan results, I mean - and it turns out, it looks like there’s nothing left, no more cancer. So I’m officially cancer free right now."

Lou went on to thank his doctors and praise the treatments that have seen him get the all-clear, as well as calling out those who had wished him well.

"Thank you all for your positive vibes, your prayers, all your well wishes," he added. "I’m really happy about this. Now I can get on to trying to get myself back to normal instead of this chicken neck and all this stuff."

After the diagnosis, which revealed a tumour which extended from the singer's esophagus into his stomach, the New York legends cancelled all tour dates, with Lou's bandmate and brother, Pete, launching a GoFundMe to help cover treatment costs and living expenses.

The campaign raised more than $300,000 (£224,000) and included donations from the likes of fellow rock heavyweight AFI, Rancid, and the Dropkick Murphys.

In November, an I’m In The Fight With Lou benefit concert was staged at the Irving Plaza in New York, featuring the likes of Life of Agony and Municipal Waste.

SOIA are legends of the 'hardcore' scene, influencing countless bands since they emerged in the 1980s with albums such as Blood, Sweat and No Tears, Just Look Around, Scratch the Surface and Built To Last.

They influenced - and toured with - the likes of Napalm Death and Sepultura, AFI and Rise Against, and in 2007, a tribute album entitled Our Impact Will Be Felt was issued, featuring covers of SOIA tracks by the likes of Pennywise, Hatebreed and the Bouncing Souls.

Now, Lou is focussed on returning to full health, and added: "I still have to go for scans every six months for a couple years, but right now I’m all good. Time to continue the recovery and healing. Thank you all for your prayers and positive thoughts and well wishes and your undying support. We are all excited to move forward and get Sick Of It All back on track."