Take That will be joined by The Script, Sugababes and more

Take That will be joined by a star-studded lineup of guests for their BST Hyde Park show this weekend.

Gary, Howard and Mark will take to the stage in London on Saturday, 1 July in a UK festival exclusive performance. Ticketmaster has warned that tickets are sold out for the event.

Before Take That take to The Grand Oak Stage, there will be a full lineup of stars. Here is who else will perform:

Who are support acts for BST Hyde Park?

Take That will be joined by the following acts, the festival has announced. The full lineup is as follows:

Take That

The Script

Sugababes

Will Young

Aly & AJ

Here At Last

Sonny Tennet

Jazmine Flowers

The performances will be spread across multiple stages at the festival ground.

Who is The Script?

This Irish rock band originally formed in 2001 and are perhaps best known for their debut album The Script which was released in 2008. The album included tracks such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved.

Who are the Sugababes?

This English girl group originally dates back to the late 1990s but the lineup has changed numerous times throughout the year. It is currently made up of the original members Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy.