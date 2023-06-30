For the curious.
Take That at BST Hyde Park: when is it, can you still get tickets, what time it starts - potential setlist?

Take That will headline BST Hyde Park on Saturday, 1 July

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
58 minutes ago

Take That will be bringing their most iconic songs to BST Hyde Park this weekend.

The 90s boyband and pop icons will be performing a UK festival exclusive set in London on 1 July. It comes following their recent appearance at the King’s Coronation concert in May.

Take That is currently made up of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. Previous members included Robbie Williams and Jason Orange

If you are heading to Hyde Park this weekend. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Take That at BST Hyde Park?

Gary, Howard and Mark will take to The Grand Oak Stage in London on Saturday (1 July).

Gary Barlow (R), Howard Donald (C) and Mark Owen (L) of Take That. Picture: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesGary Barlow (R), Howard Donald (C) and Mark Owen (L) of Take That. Picture: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Can you still get tickets?

Tickets for Take That’s headline show at BST Hyde Park went on sale last year. If you are hoping to get your hands on some last minute, Ticketmaster has issued a warning.

On its website, the ticketing giant explained: “We’re unable to find tickets right now, please try again later. Tickets are currently unavailable from Ticketmaster.”

What time will the concert start?

The gates will open at 2pm on Saturday, 1 July, for BST Hyde Park, the festival has confirmed.

What time will Take That perform?

The trio are due to take to the stage at 8.50pm on Saturday and will perform for more than an hour.

What is the potential setlist?

The trio recently played a show at the Koko in London on 21 June - one of the few they have performed in recent years. It can give fans a hint of what to expect at Hyde Park this weekend.

According to Setlist.fm Take That were on stage for 1 hour 15 minutes and played the following songs:

  • Greatest Day
  • These Days
  • Shine
  • Patience
  • Pray
  • Said It All
  • Back for Good
  • Cry(Sigma cover)
  • Relight My Fire(Dan Hartman cover)
  • The Flood
  • Never Forget
  • Rule the World

The show at the Koko was a fundraiser for War Child and was shorter than they will be on stage at BST Hyde Park.

Who are the support acts?

The Script, Sugababes and Will Young are the major names who will provide support for Take That at Hyde Park on 2 July. There will be a full lineup of opening and supporting acts throughout the day.

