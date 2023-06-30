Take That will headline BST Hyde Park on Saturday, 1 July

Take That will be bringing their most iconic songs to BST Hyde Park this weekend.

The 90s boyband and pop icons will be performing a UK festival exclusive set in London on 1 July. It comes following their recent appearance at the King’s Coronation concert in May.

Take That is currently made up of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. Previous members included Robbie Williams and Jason Orange

If you are heading to Hyde Park this weekend. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Take That at BST Hyde Park?

Gary, Howard and Mark will take to The Grand Oak Stage in London on Saturday (1 July).

Gary Barlow (R), Howard Donald (C) and Mark Owen (L) of Take That. Picture: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Can you still get tickets?

Tickets for Take That’s headline show at BST Hyde Park went on sale last year. If you are hoping to get your hands on some last minute, Ticketmaster has issued a warning.

On its website, the ticketing giant explained: “We’re unable to find tickets right now, please try again later. Tickets are currently unavailable from Ticketmaster.”

What time will the concert start?

The gates will open at 2pm on Saturday, 1 July, for BST Hyde Park, the festival has confirmed.

What time will Take That perform?

The trio are due to take to the stage at 8.50pm on Saturday and will perform for more than an hour.

What is the potential setlist?

The trio recently played a show at the Koko in London on 21 June - one of the few they have performed in recent years. It can give fans a hint of what to expect at Hyde Park this weekend.

According to Setlist.fm Take That were on stage for 1 hour 15 minutes and played the following songs:

Greatest Day

These Days

Shine

Patience

Pray

Said It All

Back for Good

Cry(Sigma cover)

Relight My Fire(Dan Hartman cover)

The Flood

Never Forget

Rule the World

The show at the Koko was a fundraiser for War Child and was shorter than they will be on stage at BST Hyde Park.

Who are the support acts?