Take That tour: Carrow Road door times, set times, setlist and support act for Norwich show
Take That’s huge 2024 tour will roll into Norwich for its next stop. Fans will be feeling like they Rule the World when the 90s icons take to the stage at Carrow Road.
The tour has already proved to be a huge hit with fans and there are plenty more epic shows yet to come throughout the summer. Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen kicked off the mammoth concert series in April and will be on the road across the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia and New Zealand until November.
For fans heading to the show in Norwich on Tuesday (28 May) night, they might be wondering what the timings are for the gig. The venue has now confirmed the timings and details for the concert.
Here’s all you need to know:
What are the door times for Take That at Carrow Road?
Norwich City have confirmed the timings for the show on 28 May. The doors will open at the stadium in Norfolk at 5pm for most ticket holders - however if you have hospitality tickets, the doors will open at 4.30pm.
The Village will open at 2pm and is open for everyone, it has been confirmed. It will be open from 2pm until 5pm and from 5pm, the village will be available to pitch tickets only. Non-pitch ticket holders will be asked to leave and make their way to their seats in the stands.
What time does the Take That concert start?
Norwich City’s website has confirmed that the concert at Carrow Road will begin at 7.25pm. This is the time that fans can expect the support act to take to the stage.
Based on previous dates on the tour, Take That fans can expect the main act to take to the stage between 8.25pm and 8.45pm.
How long is a Take That performance?
Fans heading to Carrow Road for the concert in Norwich can expect Take That to be on stage for just over 2 hours, based on previous shows. Setlist.fm users report that prior sets have lasted around 2 hours 5 minutes and the 90s icons perform around 29 songs each night.
Is there an Encore?
Based on the previous dates on the This Life on Tour, fans can expect a two song encore at the end of Take That’s set. So fans are advised not to leave their seats or the standing area after the group first leave the stage!
What is the potential setlist for Norwich?
The setlist for the tour so far has been confirmed, however it could be subject to change - so don’t take the following as gospel. But according to Setlist.fm users, the Take That setlist for This Life on tour shows is:
- Keep Your Head Up
- Windows
- Giants
- Days I Hate Myself
- Everything Changes
- Sure
- Shine
- A Million Love Songs
- I Found Heaven
- Pray
- Forever Love(Gary Barlow song)
- Clementine(Mark Owen song)
- Speak Without Words(Howard Donald song)
- Patience
- The Flood
- Get Ready for It
- March of the Hopeful
- Brand New Sun
- This Life
- Greatest Day
- These Days
- Time and Time Again
- Relight My Fire(Dan Hartman cover)
- One More Word
- Hold Up a Light
- Back for Good
- You and Me
Encore
- Never Forget
- Rule the World
Who is the support act?
Former X Factor heart-throb Olly Murs is the opening act for the UK and Ireland shows. Based on previous dates, fans can expect his set to last around 45 minutes.
Murder on the Dance Floor hit-maker Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be joining Take That for the gigs in Australia and New Zealand!
