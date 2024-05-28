Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take That’s This Life on Tour will come to Carrow Road in Norwich on Tuesday night.

The tour has already proved to be a huge hit with fans and there are plenty more epic shows yet to come throughout the summer. Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen kicked off the mammoth concert series in April and will be on the road across the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia and New Zealand until November.

For fans heading to the show in Norwich on Tuesday (28 May) night, they might be wondering what the timings are for the gig. The venue has now confirmed the timings and details for the concert.

Here’s all you need to know:

What are the door times for Take That at Carrow Road?

Norwich City have confirmed the timings for the show on 28 May. The doors will open at the stadium in Norfolk at 5pm for most ticket holders - however if you have hospitality tickets, the doors will open at 4.30pm.

The Village will open at 2pm and is open for everyone, it has been confirmed. It will be open from 2pm until 5pm and from 5pm, the village will be available to pitch tickets only. Non-pitch ticket holders will be asked to leave and make their way to their seats in the stands.

What time does the Take That concert start?

Norwich City’s website has confirmed that the concert at Carrow Road will begin at 7.25pm. This is the time that fans can expect the support act to take to the stage.

Based on previous dates on the tour, Take That fans can expect the main act to take to the stage between 8.25pm and 8.45pm.

Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen of Take That perform on stage

How long is a Take That performance?

Fans heading to Carrow Road for the concert in Norwich can expect Take That to be on stage for just over 2 hours, based on previous shows. Setlist.fm users report that prior sets have lasted around 2 hours 5 minutes and the 90s icons perform around 29 songs each night.

Is there an Encore?

Based on the previous dates on the This Life on Tour, fans can expect a two song encore at the end of Take That’s set. So fans are advised not to leave their seats or the standing area after the group first leave the stage!

What is the potential setlist for Norwich?

The setlist for the tour so far has been confirmed, however it could be subject to change - so don’t take the following as gospel. But according to Setlist.fm users, the Take That setlist for This Life on tour shows is:

Keep Your Head Up

Windows

Giants

Days I Hate Myself

Everything Changes

Sure

Shine

A Million Love Songs

I Found Heaven

Pray

Forever Love(Gary Barlow song)

Clementine(Mark Owen song)

Speak Without Words(Howard Donald song)

Patience

The Flood

Get Ready for It

March of the Hopeful

Brand New Sun

This Life

Greatest Day

These Days

Time and Time Again

Relight My Fire(Dan Hartman cover)

One More Word

Hold Up a Light

Back for Good

You and Me

Encore

Never Forget

Rule the World

Who is the support act?

Former X Factor heart-throb Olly Murs is the opening act for the UK and Ireland shows. Based on previous dates, fans can expect his set to last around 45 minutes.