Taylor Swift’s upcoming UK Tour is fast approaching, and with the release of “The Tortured Poets Department” today, the anticipation for one of the world’s biggest pop stars continues. But it wasn’t always stadium shows and dating NFL players. In fact, the early era of Taylor Swift saw her performing in some of the smallest locations - including her first-ever performance in the United Kingdom 16 years ago.

Her UK debut saw the talented young songstress embark on a promotional tour for her critically acclaimed album ‘Fearless,’ and among her various stops, one memorable event took place at the London King's College Student Union on October 20, 2008.

The show, held in the cosy confines of the student union, created an intimate atmosphere that perfectly complemented Taylor Swift's soulful tunes. With stripped-down arrangements and her signature guitar in hand, Swift effortlessly captivated the audience with her infectious charm and emotional delivery.

This performance at the London King's College Student Union allowed fans to witness a rising star in a close-knit setting, where they could truly connect with the raw emotion and authenticity of Swift's music. It would be the beginning of the often championed engagement that Taylor Swift has with her fans, even to this day despite trading in student unions for stadiums.

But why read about it? One YouTuber posted some fan-cam clips of her performance at London’s King College Student Union which you can still stream on the platform from 14 years ago; so hat tip to h2omark1 for continuing to keep this performance alive.

What did Taylor Swift play during her first UK performance in 2008?

According to Setlist.FM, Swift’s set at London King’s College Student Union was mainly tracks from her album at the time, ‘Fearless,’ though she also performed a cover of Amy Winehouse at the intimate setting.

‘‘Love Story,’ which continues to be a fixture throughout Taylor’s live performances, was also performed for the first time in the UK during this one-off show

Our Song

Love Story

Should've Said No

Change

Rehab (Amy Winehouse cover)

Teardrops on My Guitar

Fearless

When is Taylor Swift’s “Era’s” tour taking place in the United Kingdom?

If you’ve not managed to score tickets for the shows yet, we might have some bad news for you - however, as a gentle reminder, Taylor Swift is set to arrive on our shores and perform on the following dates: