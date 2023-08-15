Taylor Swift might be busy selling out stadiums across the world on the Eras tour but eyes are already turning towards her feature film debut.

The pop icon will head to Mexico City later before a break until the winter. However beyond her busy music career, she is due to direct and release her first full movie in the near future after signing a deal with Searchlight Pictures.

Swift might be best known for her music, but she is already an award-winning director. But what has she filmed?

Here's all you need to know:

Does Taylor Swift's debut film have a release date?

There is no release date announced yet for Taylor Swift's first feature film. She signed a deal in 2022 with Searchlight Pictures to produce the movie.

Taylor Swift wrote the script for the film and will direct it.

Is there a name and synopsis for Taylor Swift's debut film?

Searchlight Pictures and Taylor Swift are remaining liptight on details about the movie. It does not have a name or a synopsis so far.

However the Guardian reports that at the 2022 Toronto film festival, Swift discussed moving into movie-making and the quotes potentially give a hint. During the talk, she expressed a desire to tell “human stories about human emotion” and add that she could see herself going to a “more comedic, irreverent place”.

What has been said about the film?

Announcing that they would be producing Taylor Swift's debut feature, David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, presidents of Searchlight issued a statement. They said: "Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."

Rodrigo Prieto, a cinematographer who shot Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon, was glowing in his praise for Swift's abilities as a director. Prieto, who worked with Swift on music videos including The Man, described her as an "extraordinary" director, according to The Wrap.

Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

What has Taylor Swift directed previously?

Taylor Swift has been steady building up to her debut feature film in recent years. Including winning a Grammy Award for her All Too Well: The Short Film. But what is her full directing credit so far?

All Too Well: The Short Film (2021)

The global pop icon made her filmmaking debut with this 10 minute romantic drama short film in 2021. It starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien as a couple and followed the ups and downs of their relationship set against the full 10-minute uncut version of Taylor Swift's All Too Well from RED (Taylor's Version).

All Too Well: The Short Film had a limited theatrical run in major cities in the U.S and premiered at the AMC Theatre in Lincoln Square, New York City - and screened at Toronto and Tribeca film festivals in 2021.

It won the Grammy Award for best music video as well as other gongs such as best short film at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

Music videos

Taylor Swift has taken on directing duties for her own music videos well before she made All Too Well: The Short Film. She directed and co-directed the following videos:

Mine (2010)

Taylor Swift made her directing bow on the video for her track Mine from the album Speak Now. She directed the video alongside Roman White - who had been behind the camera for "You Belong with Me", "Fifteen".

Me! (2019)

Taylor Swift returned to directing duties with the first single from Lover. She directed he music video with Dave Meyers. In the video Swift and Brandon Urie portray a couple who get into a fight before Swift storms out into a colorful wonderland.

You Need to Calm Down (2019)

She co-directed another music video from the Lover era, joining Drew Kirsch behind the camera for the music video for You Need To Calm Down. It features Katy Perry and won Video of the Year at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lover (2019)

Taylor Swift and Drew Kirsch once again co-directed the music video for the title track from Lover. In it Swift and dancer Christian Owens portray a couple who live in a colorful house inside a snow globe.

Christmas Tree Farm (2019)

Taylor Swift directed the video for her seasonal track in December 2019. It features home videos of Swift and her family during Christmas in her childhood home.

The Man (2020)

Taylor Swift took the reigns for this music video for this single from Lover. In the video she portrays her fictional male counterpart Tyler Swift and it takes on gender stereotypes.

Cardigan (2020)

This single from her 2020 album folklore, Taylor Swift once again directed the music video on her own. In the ambitious video, Taylor Swift is taken on a journey after stepping into her piano.

Willow (2020)

Taylor Swift also directed the music video for Willow. The video continues where Cardigan left off with Taylor once again stepping into her piano - dancer Taeok Lee plays her love interest in the video.

Anti-Hero (2022)

Taylor Swift returned to directing duty for the lead single from 2022's Midnights. It was her first music video since the release of All Too Well: The Short Film the previous year. In the video she encounters her worst enemy: another version of herself.

Bejeweled (2022)

For the music video for this track from Midnights, Taylor Swift reimagined the story of Cinderella. It features Laura Dern, Dita Von Tesse, Pat McGrath and Jack Antonoff in the cast.

Lavender Haze (2023)

Taylor Swift dabbled in psychedelic and surrealist imagery for the music video for Midnights track Lavendar Haze. It features a 1970s-style house afloat in space.

For the single version of Karma - which featured Ice Spice - Taylor Swift was back behind the camera. In the video, Swift and Ice navigate various fantastical worlds.