Joe Alwyn has broken his silence and spoke about his break-up with Taylor Swift for the first time.

The “low-key” English actor, 33, who will soon be returning to the big screen in Kinds of Kindness with Oscar-winner Emma Stone, has not directly addressed his split from the global mega-star in 2023 until now. The couple had been together since 2016 and there had even been rumours of engagement.

Taylor Swift has pursued a series of high-profile relationships following the break-up with Alwyn. It includes a brief, controversial, fling with The 1975 singer Matty Healy - supposedly the influence for her new album The Tortured Poets Department - and then with Travis Kelce.

Alwyn has now opened up about the split in an interview with The Sunday Times magazine. He said: “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.

Taylor Swift (L) and Joe Alwyn (R) | Getty

“That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

He continued: “So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.

“And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”

He added that him and Swift “decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private” and “it was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now”.

“Look, this is also a little over a year ago now and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good,” he added.