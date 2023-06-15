Tenacious D will be playing The O2 arena in London as part of the Spicy Meatball tour

Tenacious D will be bringing their Spicy Meatball tour crashing down on The O2 to kick start the weekend.

The iconic duo featuring Jack Black and Kyle Gass, are bringing their signature brand of laugh out loud while you rock-a-long music to London. It is part of their ongoing run of shows across Europe.

Fans will be flocking to The O2 on Friday (16 June) for Tenacious D’s only UK show this year. The Spicy Meatball tour gets its name from a recently released song of the same name by the band.

But if you are heading to the concert in London, what can you expect?

Here’s all you need to know:

When is Tenacious D’s London concert?

The band will be playing The O2 in London on Friday, 16 June. It is their only UK show planned currently.

Can you get tickets?

Ticketmaster has issued a warning for “low availability” of tickets for the concert at The O2. However on the ticket page it self, the website warns “no tickets available”.

If you had been hoping to get a last minute ticket for the show, it looks as if you are out of luck.

What could the setlist be?

The show at The O2 in London 16 June is the band’s only show in the UK on the tour. However they have been playing a run of gigs at arenas across Europe in recent weeks.

Tenacious D played Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday (14 June) and played the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:

Kickapoo

Low Hangin’ Fruit

Rize of the Fenix

Wonderboy

Tribute

Video Games

The Metal

Sax-a-Boom

Roadie

Dude (I Totally Miss You)

Wicked Game(Chris Isaak cover)

Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown)

Double Team

Encore

Master Exploder

The Spicy Meatball Song

Fuck Her Gently

The Spicy Meatball Song and Video Games are both new tracks released earlier in 2023 by Tenacious D - while the band released a cover of Chris Isaak’s Wicked Games earlier this month.

Jack Black and Kyle Gaas’ most recent album Post-Apocalypto was released in 2018 and the band are said to be working on a new album. Jack Black released the song Peaches - which was featured in the The Super Mario Bros. Movie - earlier this year but it does not feature on the tour setlist.

How long will The O2 concert last?

The most recent date on the band’s Spicy Meatball tour took place in Rotterdam on Wednesday - two days before the gig at The O2. It gives fans a clue of what to expect.

For the concert, Tenacious D took to the stage at 9.05pm local time and performed until 10.20pm. The band was on stage for 1 hour 15 minutes. Other sets on the European leg of the tour have lasted around a similar lenght of time.

Who is the support act for Tenacious D?