The Darkness are about to begin a huge UK tour this weekend.
The English glam rock band are hitting the road with Black Stone Cherry for a run of joint headlining shows. It will see the them play some of the biggest arenas in the country.
Fans will be able to see the bands at Wembley, Manchester Arena as well as in Liverpool, Leeds and Birmingham during the tour. It begins on the weekend and runs through February.
Here is all you need to know:
Where and The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry’s playing?
The bands will be playing the following shows in January and February on the UK tour:
- Saturday, 28 January - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff
- Sunday, 29 January - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- Monday, 30 January - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Tuesday, 31 January - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- Thursday, 2 February - AO Arena, Manchester
- Friday, 3 February - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Saturday, 4 February - OVO Arena, Wembley (London)
Can you still get tickets?
Tickets for The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry tour are on general sale now ahead of the first shows. There is low and limited numbers left for a few of the concerts.
Ticketmaster’s website shows good availability for the show at Cardiff International Arena. Prices start at £46.60 each.
There are plenty of tickets left for the concerts in Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and London via Ticketmaster. The website shows there is “limited” availability for the concert at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Sunday.
If you want to go to the show at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, tickets are “low”. Ticketmaster has floor standing tickets available from £46.75 and seated tickets from £55 each.
What songs could the bands play?
Neither of the two headliners have played any shows in 2023 so far, making the Cardiff concert the first show of the year for both The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry. However the bands did play shows in late 2022 and it could give a hint for potential setlists:
The Darkness
The most recent setlist available on Setlist.fm is from Hard Rock Hell XV at Vauxhall Holiday Park, Great Yarmouth on 3 November last year. It was as follows:
- Motorheart
- Black Shuck
- Growing on Me
- Welcome Tae Glasgae
- One Way Ticket
- It’s Love, Jim
- Givin’ Up
- Heart Explodes
- Barbarian
- Love Is Only a Feeling
- Mistletoe & Wine(Cliff Richard cover) - unlikely to feature as festive season has passed
- Friday Night
- Japanese Prisoner of Love
- Solid Gold
- Get Your Hands Off My Woman
Encore
- I Believe in a Thing Called Love
- Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End) - unlikely to feature as it is a Christmas song
Black Stone Cherry
The hard rock band’s most recent concert was at the Skydeck on Broadway, Nashville on 7 December. The setlist according to Setlist.fm was as follows: