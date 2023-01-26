Florence + the Machine delayed the Dance Fever tour after Florence Welch broke her foot

Florence + the Machine’s highly anticipated Dance Fever tour will finally resume this weekend.

The band will be heading to some of the biggest arenas across the country, including The O2 and the AO Arena. It comes after the shows were delayed from 2022 to early 2023.

Advertisement

Florence Welsh, lead singer of the group, broke her foot last November while on stage during the second date of the tour, which took place in London. But the band are ready to hit the road once again.

Tickets bought for the tour in 2022 are still valid for the rescheduled shows. The tour will resume at the O2 arena in London.

Here is all you need to know:

Why was Florence + the Machine’s Dance Fever tour reschedule?

Advertisement

The band’s run of UK and Ireland shows were due to take place during November 2022. However after kicking off the tour at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Florence Welch broke her foot during a concert at The O2 arena in London.

Advertisement

In a post on Instagram at the time, she wrote: “I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night. It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea.

“And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage. Please hang on to your tickets. We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible.

“I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining. I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

The tour will resume in January 2023 and run through to February. Tickets for the original tour are valid for the rescheduled shows.

Advertisement

What could the tour setlist be?

Florence + the Machine actually played two shows on the Dance Fever tour in November, before it had to be postponed due to Florence Welch breaking her foot. It gives a hint want to likely expect from the setlist on the coming shows.

Advertisement

Here is the setlist from the first The O2 arena show in London on Friday, 18 November, according to Setlist.fm:

Heaven Is Here

King

Ship to Wreck

Free

Daffodil

Dog Days Are Over

Girls Against God

Dream Girl Evil

Prayer Factory

Big God

What Kind of Man

Morning Elvis

June

Hunger

You Got the Love (Candi Staton cover)

Choreomania

Kiss With a Fist

Cosmic Love

My Love

Restraint

Encore

Never Let Me Go

Shake It Out

Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)

Advertisement

The setlist might have been shaken up slightly due to the break between the previous show and the upcoming concerts.

When is Florence + the Machine’s concert at The O2?

Advertisement

The last show before the tour was postponed took place at The O2 arena in London on Friday, 18 November, and it was due to be the first of a pair of back-to-back gigs at the venue. Florence + the Machine will resume the tour will the second concert at The O2.

The concert will take place on Saturday (28 January) at the venue in Greenwich Peninsula. The full address for the venue is: Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX.

What time does the concert start?

Advertisement

The doors at The O2 will open at 6.30pm, the venue’s website has confirmed. Two special guests will perform before Florence + The Machine take to the stage.

The support acts are: Chose Love and Willie J Healey.

Advertisement

Can you get tickets for Florence + the Machine tour?

If you had tickets for Dance Fever tour shows in November 2022, they remain valid for the rescheduled concerts. Ticketmaster’s website shows “low availability” for all of the shows over the coming weeks.

For those who are looking for tickets to The O2 on 28 January, Ticketmaster’s website warns “no tickets available”. On the page for the concert, the retailer adds: “We’re unable to find tickets right now, please try again later. Tickets are currently unavailable from Ticketmaster.”

The tickets for remaining concerts are also limited, according to Ticketmaster’s website.

Advertisement

What are the full list of Dance Fever tour dates?

The full list of rescheduled shows are as follows:

Advertisement