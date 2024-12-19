The multiple BRIT-nominated artist, Tom Grennan, halted Birmingham’s Christmas market with a surprise gig.

Tom Grennan stunned shoppers on Wednesday (December 18) at Birmingham Cathedral market. The market, which sits in Cathedral square and is separate to the German market, hosts a number of artisan craft stalls and food and drink vendors.

Tom performed to thrilled Brummies despite the rain. He brought the holiday cheer with a performance of his brand-new Christmas track 'It Can’t Be Christmas’ which is an Amazon Music Original. He was also accompanied by a choir.

The impromptu event kicked off at 4:30pm at Cathedral Square Market. A crowd of fans watched the brief concert in the damp and rain as he performed the track under a gazebo in the square.

Although the gig was not advertised some fans managed to get wind of the performance as crowds gathered and braved the cold and wet conditions as Tom sang live to the crowd. Pictures from the event showed a huge crowd dancing to Tom's hits and posing for selfies with the star.

He also posted a video on his Instagram stories to his 518,000 followers, showing the reactions of the crowd who were singing along. Tom is known for his surprise gigs in the West Midlands and has previously popped up in Coventry city centre at short notice to perform tracks for city shoppers.

The singer has issued an appeal to all Coventry City FC fans to help him reach Christmas number one. He said that the support of the Coventry City’s army of fans could help him make his 'dream' come true.

His song 'It can't be Christmas' stands at number three in what is the biggest chart race of the year to take the festive crown. Speaking to BBC CWR he said that the support of fans locally could make all the difference.